Perth Spirit vs Greater Western Sydney Rams: NRC live scores

The defending premiers the Perth Spirit take on the rampaging Greater Sydney Rams in the third round of the NRC. Join The Roar for live scores from the game on Saturday afternoon at McGillivray Oval, starting from 3pm AEST.

This is sure to be the match of the round, with the Spirit defending their home territory against the Rams, who have made a perfect start to the season.

The Spirit had a tough, last-minute loss to the Vikings last week and will hope to rebound with a strong performance against the Rams.

The men from the West scored four tries against the Vikings, in what could possibly become the Grand final match up at the end of the season.

In the first week of the season though they started off 2017 with a win, knocking over Melbourne Rising with a 12-point win at home.

The Rams opened their season with a 44-23 victory over the NSW Country Eagles, and then last week had a 15-point win over the Sydney Rays.

They’ve earned the right to call themselves the best team in NSW with those two wins, however, they’re yet to travel interstate in this year’s competition.

A trip to Perth to face the reigning champs will be a serious challenge but if they can pull it off they’ll be able to take significant confidence going forward.

A win would also put them straight to the top of the ladder ahead of the Fijian Drua, who currently sit there with a 2-1 record from their first three games.

Join The Roar for live scores from the game between the Perth Spirt and the Greater Sydney Rams on Saturday afternoon at McGillivray Oval, starting from 3pm AEST.