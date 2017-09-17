Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for the Springboks?

Having finally gotten a win on the board, the Wallabies have the chance to finish off the Rugby Championship well if they can perform on the road.

Their next stop is South Africa, where they will play the Springboks in a fortnight, and it is sure to be a tough match as the home side will look to bounce back from a humiliating loss to New Zealand last week.

Did the Wallabies make enough of an improvement against Argentina to keep the same side for that match? Or is further tinkering required in order to keep Australia competitive?

What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against the Springboks in two weeks’ time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:

Wallabies team versus Argentina

1. Scott Sio (35 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (74 Tests)

3. Sekope Kepu (83 Tests)

4. Rob Simmons (74 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (14 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (6 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (71 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (18 Tests)

9. Will Genia (vc) (81 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (vc) (48 Tests)

11. Reece Hodge (16 Tests)

12. Kurtley Beale (63 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (50 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (15 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (58 Tests) Reserves

16. Jordan Uelese (1 Test)

17. Tom Robertson (12 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (15 Tests)

19. Izack Rodda (1 Test)

20. Jack Dempsey (2 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (54 Tests)

22. Samu Kerevi (10 Tests)

23. Marika Koroibete (uncapped)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!