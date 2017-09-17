Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for the Springboks?

Having finally gotten a win on the board, the Wallabies have the chance to finish off the Rugby Championship well if they can perform on the road.
Their next stop is South Africa, where they will play the Springboks in a fortnight, and it is sure to be a tough match as the home side will look to bounce back from a humiliating loss to New Zealand last week.
Did the Wallabies make enough of an improvement against Argentina to keep the same side for that match? Or is further tinkering required in order to keep Australia competitive?
What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against the Springboks in two weeks’ time?
For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.
Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?
Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?
In short – who comes in, who goes out?
There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.
For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:
Wallabies team versus Argentina
1. Scott Sio (35 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (74 Tests)
3. Sekope Kepu (83 Tests)
4. Rob Simmons (74 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (14 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (6 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (71 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (18 Tests)
9. Will Genia (vc) (81 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (vc) (48 Tests)
11. Reece Hodge (16 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (63 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (50 Tests)
14. Henry Speight (15 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (58 Tests)
Reserves
16. Jordan Uelese (1 Test)
17. Tom Robertson (12 Tests)
18. Allan Alaalatoa (15 Tests)
19. Izack Rodda (1 Test)
20. Jack Dempsey (2 Tests)
21. Nick Phipps (54 Tests)
22. Samu Kerevi (10 Tests)
23. Marika Koroibete (uncapped)
What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!
September 17th 2017 @ 10:54am
rock86 said | September 17th 2017 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Ned Hanigan
I mean really, how is he still there?
September 17th 2017 @ 11:51am
Jameswm said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Only Cheika knows. Poor kid, cheika is ruining his reputation. He tries hard.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:52am
George Maharris said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:52am | ! Report
1st he is obviously there as the 3rd line out option and so his selection is justifiable after whats as a very good super rugby season in regards to his personal form.
2nd However I agree he has been too ineffective in general play at east level to justify his presence in the starting lineup and needs to be dropped.
3rd For me we should replace him with Jed Hollaway! Unlike Timani he offers a line out option, yet he is still a big unit and will make metres/win contacts.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:05am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:05am | ! Report
Based just on the argentina game.
As always Mumm 2.0 needs to be dropped and Robertson.
Also Speight needs to go.
Speight yet another quiet game and this against a weaker team with poor defence.
Otherwise the rest performed well enough to stay .
From within the squad Timani for Mumm 2.0, any prop for robertson, Koirebette for Speight
September 17th 2017 @ 11:55am
George Maharris said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:55am | ! Report
Robertson? based on what?
agree Hanigan and Speight are our weakest players and are the most likely to make way for others.
But Robertson is a good scrummager he carrie well, ,takes his tackles. There’s a lot to like.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:59am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
poor work rate, ineffective in general play, he scrumed well enough in this game but is ormally dominated.
made 1 tackle and 1 run for zero metres when the pumas were tired, also fell off a player when he tried to clear out, otherwise imitated a tea pot on the side of the ruck
September 17th 2017 @ 11:07am
Cadfael said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:07am | ! Report
I still feel we need more size in the back row. Timani and Higgers for 6 & 8? I feel Izzy may be better on the wing.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:49am
Dave_S said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:49am | ! Report
I thought McMahon was pretty good, on his last 2 tests I’d keep him and bring maybe Higgs in to 8, McMahon goes to 6, with Timani covering 6/8 from the bench. Hannigan out of the 23.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:52am
Jameswm said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:52am | ! Report
McMahon is good but limited.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:54am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:54am | ! Report
plays a very similar game to hooper with similar strengths and weaknesses , only 1 should start
September 17th 2017 @ 11:55am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:55am | ! Report
McMahon was over rated for his game against the boks
September 17th 2017 @ 11:56am
George Maharris said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:56am | ! Report
Jed Holloway has been killing em at NRC!
I’d be bringing him on that form and for the fact prior to his shoulder injury last year he was the best no 8 in super rugby in 2016.
a lot of potential there
September 17th 2017 @ 11:12am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:12am | ! Report
Based on having to beat the boks at altitude where a better kicking game is needed , and better breakdown work.
Mumm 2.0 out, McMahon out or bench, Simmons out or bench, Foley out or bench, Speight out.
01 Sio
02 TPN
03 Kepu
04 Arnold
05 Coleman
06 Timani
07 Hooper
08 Higgs (if allowed outside squad otherwise McMahon or Dempsey)
09 Genia
10 Cooper (at altitude need his better kicking game)
11 Hodge (need his boot at altitude)
12 Kerevi
13 Kurdirani
14 Folau
15 Beale (goal kicker)
September 17th 2017 @ 11:13am
Fionn said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
I’ve been pretty impressed with Dempsey, although he’s still a little small for me.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:20am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:20am | ! Report
the squad has been set up so Foley and Mumm 2.0 have to be picked, no alternatives
September 17th 2017 @ 12:04pm
rl said | September 17th 2017 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
Hi PK, my 10 cents worth:
01 Sio
02 TPN
03 Kepu
04 Arnold
05 Coleman
06 Timani
07 Hooper
08 McMahon (for now)
09 Genia
10 Beale
11 Hodge
12 Kerevi
13 Kurindrani
14 Koroibete
15 Folau
Other (disorganized) thoughts:
– Longer term, Uelese may help with our ongoing imbalance in the backrow – the way he hits the breakdown reminds me of Bismark, so might help rectify our perceived/real deficiencies at the breakdown
– I don’t think Hanigan needs culling altogether – seems to have all the physical tools but just not hard enough, a really tough preseason might be all he needs
– I know you aren’t a big McMahon fan, and I agree he wasn’t great last night in the first half (who was?), but I thought he ran the ball and hit the rucks really hard from the very start of the second half, and really lifted our guys. Still not a solution at 8 long term, but I think the real testament of his game is how much his teammates hate playing against him in contested games. (In an ideal world Hanigan needs go spend the offseason with McMahon)
– Genia still inconsistent game to game, but gee his best is so far ahead of Phipps its worth wearing his occasional bad one
– I would love to see a Beale-Hunt 10-12 combo next year
– Love Hodge – his work without the ball in hand is just excellent (defence, cleanouts, positional play).
– Koroibete prob deserves another go, but really this spot is just being kept warm for either DHP or Sef. And I agree with you that longer term Folau needs to go to a wing, but I reckon that’s to accommodate DHP at 15.
– longer term, I think we have the makings of a really strong bench – TPN/Latu, AAA, Slipper, Rodda, Hanigan (on the assumption that we are back to Pooper next year), Phipps/Powell, Foley, Kerevi, Speight/Koroibete.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:24am
Fionn said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Previously I was saying Latu should be in the 23, but TPN is surely close to most valuable player on the team, and Uelese is a monster.
The back-row needs major change, Arnold should be in over Simmons and the bench needs some major change.
Beyond that, my required comments about Foley not being up it at 10 and Beale should be in the back 3, not at 12.
September 17th 2017 @ 11:57am
George Maharris said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:57am | ! Report
Foley was outstanding last night
beale plays in the back 3 you span
September 17th 2017 @ 12:00pm
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
I suppose Foley was outstanding compared to his normal game, a 6 or 7 /10 effort instead of a standard 4 or 5 so yes a 50% improvement
September 17th 2017 @ 11:38am
PeterK said | September 17th 2017 @ 11:38am | ! Report
Realistically what changes would Cheika really make?
Moore back in team 50% odds
Arnold back in team 25% odds
Koirebette starts 10% odds (speight is a cheika favourite)
Thats it IMO