Sandown 500 live stream: How to watch V8 Supercars online or on TV, full grid, key race information

The V8 Supercars have reached their endurance season, and it gets underway with retro round at the Sandown 500. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to streaming the race online and watching it live on TV.
While Garth Tander is the defending champion at the Bathurst lead-up event, it’s Scott McLaughlin who is having a breakout season, leading the championship by just 12 points to Jamie Whincup.
Endurance season can so often be the make or break of a championship win, and so they will have their own battle, but also attempt to hold off Fabian Coulthard, Shane Van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert who are closing in on points.
How to watch the race live on TV
There will be two ways to watch this race on TV. The first of those is through Foxtel, who broadcast every Supercars race, support race and qualifying or practice session throughout the season live.
Their coverage of Sandown is also comprehensive. On race day, they will be live on Channel 506 from 9am with support races and the Supercars warm-up, before turning their attention to the race at 1:15pm (AEST). They will then stay on air following, through to about 6pm (AEST).
To view their complete coverage, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription.
If you would prefer to watch the race on free-to-air TV, then you’re in luck. Being a key race, it’s broadcast live on Channel 10, who begin their coverage at 11am (AEST) and finish at 5pm (AEST).
How to live stream the race online
There are two ways to stream the race live online. The first of those will be to use Foxtel’s coverage through their streaming services, either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app.
Foxtel Now is the way to go if you only want to stream Foxtel channels, with packages including sports starting from $29 per month, while the Foxtel app is free to use if you already have a TV subscription.
If you want to stream the action on free-to-air TV, then you can do so through the TenPlay website or application, which streams Network Ten’s channels.
Key event information: Sandown 500
Start time: 1:15pm (AEST)
Latest possible finish time: 4:50pm (AEST)
Track: Sandown International Raceway, Victoria
Laps: 161
Distance: 500 kilometres
TV: Live, Fox Sports 506 and Network Ten
Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel Now and Tenplay
Betting: Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell (#88) $3.60, Scott McLaughlin and Alexandre Premat (#17) $4.50, Shane Van Gisbergen and Matt Campbell (#97) $4.50
2016 Champion: Garth Tander and Warren Luff
Full Grid
|Pos.
|Car no.
|Lead driver
|Co-driver
|Team
|Brand
|1
|#6
|Cameron Waters
|Richie Stanaway
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford
|2
|#17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Alexandre Premat
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford
|3
|#9
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|Erebus Penrite Racing
|Holden
|4
|#88
|Jamie Whincup
|Paul Dumbrell
|Red Bull Racing
|Holden
|5
|#55
|Chaz Mostert
|Steve Owen
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Ford
|6
|#12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford
|7
|#99
|Dale Wood
|Chris Pither
|Erebus GB Racing
|Holden
|8
|#33
|Garth Tander
|James Golding
|Wilson Security Racing
|Holden
|9
|#5
|Mark Winterbottom
|Dean Canto
|The Bottle-O Racing Team
|Ford
|10
|#8
|Nick Percat
|Macauley Jones
|Mongrel Boots Racing
|Holden
|11
|#23
|Michael Caruso
|Dean Fiore
|Nissan Motorsport
|Nissan
|12
|#18
|Lee Holdsworth
|Karl Reindler
|Preston Hire Racing
|Holden
|13
|#15
|Rick Kelly
|David Wall
|Sengled Racing
|Nissan
|14
|#22
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|HSV Racing
|Holden
|15
|#2
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|HSV Racing
|Holden
|16
|#34
|James Moffat
|Richard Muscat
|Wilson Security Racing
|Holden
|17
|#75
|Tim Slade
|Ash Walsh
|Freightliner Racing
|Holden
|18
|#7
|Todd Kelly
|Jack Le Brocq
|Carsales Racing
|Nissan
|19
|#97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Matthew Campbell
|Red Bull Racing
|Holden
|20
|#3
|Aaren Russell
|Taz Douglas
|Plus Fitness Racing
|Holden
|21
|#62
|Alex Rullo
|Alex Davidson
|Repair Management Racing
|Holden
|22
|#78
|Simona De Silvestro
|David Russell
|Team Harvey Norman
|Nissan
|23
|#56
|Jason Bright
|Garry Jacobson
|Mega Racing
|Ford
|24
|#888
|Craig Lowndes
|Steven Richards
|Team Vortex
|Holden
|25
|#19
|Will Davidson
|Jonathon Webb
|Tekno Woodstock Racing
|Holden
The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the race.
