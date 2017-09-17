Sandown 500: V8 Supercars live blog

The Supercars championship shifts into endurance mode, as the Enduro Cup mini-championship kicks off with the Sandown 500. Join The Roar for a live blog from 1pm AEST.
As the historic precursor to the legendary Bathurst 1000, Sandown endurance spectacle provides the championship with a form guide – with which in this tight title fight will be crucial.
Located in the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, the Sandown Raceway is a 3.1km circuit boasting a fast layout, with the addition of critical low-speed corners.
Completing the 500km race equates to 161 laps of Sandown, unless of course there is a time certain finish – which as seen in 2016 with the chaos caused by weather, is entirely possible.
Weather in any endurance race is a critical aspect, though after rain in the early part of the weekend, the forecast for Sunday is looking clear.
Endurance racing opens up the margins for errors, with pit-stop precision far more crucial in winning the race. Each driver must complete a minimum of 54 laps in the car, with the race strategy being dictated by the number of safety car appearances.
Following a traditional qualifying session and two sprint races to determine the grid, pole position was snared by the combination of Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway – following a sensational start from the former in the second sprint for the grid.
Waters will be joined on the front-row by rival Ford driver and championship leader Scott McLaughlin, whilst David Reynolds puts the #9 Erebus entry in third and ahead of the Red Bull Holden driven by Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell.
A horrifying crash in the first qualifying race saw the elimination of Todd Hazelwood, who is pairing with Tim Blanchard in the Team Cooldrive Holden. Having been torpedoed by reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Jonathon Webb in the Tekno car, it remains to be seen if either #4 or #19 entries will be able to contest the race.
Reigning series champion Shane van Gisbergen finds himself out of position in nineteenth, after a spin for his young co-driver Matt Campbell in the first qualifying race cost the pair a top ten start.
With 300-points on offer for the win, the championship contenders will be eyeing the maximum result from the Sandown 500.
Sandown has always provided many twists in the championship picture, so be sure to tune into The Roar’s live blog coverage of the 500 from 1pm AEST, as the season of endurance commences.
1:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:40pm | ! Report
So, the race must finish at 4:50. I’d say we are definitely going to lose some laps.
1:43pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:43pm | ! Report
Could be time certain like last year, though remember it was a wet race. With it set to be dry today, there is still a chance of completing 161 laps in the allocated time.
Depends on the safety car periods too, neutralising the race.
1:35pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:35pm | ! Report
The drivers get to pause for a a break now and regroup.
What will they be thinking ahead of the restart?
Can they all survive further carnage in the early laps and establish a rhythm?
Remember, the co-drivers have to complete a minimum of 54-laps in the race to be classified as finishers. That number does not change, if the race becomes time certain as we learned last year, when David Reynolds and Craig Baird were excluded from the result, as Baird had not completed the minimum laps.
1:30pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:30pm | ! Report
A 20-30 minute delay has been forecast, before we can go racing again.
1:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:31pm | ! Report
The tyre bundle is a mess. Doesn’t surprise me.
1:36pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:36pm | ! Report
Even after yesterday’s accident, they should really look at redeveloping the barriers at that corner before someone in the crowd gets hurt.
1:29pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:29pm | ! Report
Stewards are to investigate an incident at Turn 4 between cars #3 and #75 post-race.
Makes a lot more sense, with Douglas’ accident, as it comes to light that Walsh in the #75 car was involved too.
1:27pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:27pm | ! Report
STA PRE DUM YOU PIT OWE DAL GOL REI FIO MUS MJO VAN PER LUF WAL LOW ADA WEB WAL JAC DRU LEB CAN is your order under the red flag.
Great starts from Pither and SVG see the duo make up ground, with Pither up into fifth in the Erebus #99.
1:24pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:24pm | ! Report
RED FLAG
And the race is suspended, as the officials look to repair the damage to the barriers at which Douglas went into.
For the second consecutive year, we find the race red flagged for the same reason.
The drivers will form a straight line on the grid.
1:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:22pm | ! Report
Unbelievable. Red flag for the second year in a row. This is crazy stuff.
1:24pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:24pm | ! Report
And for a crash at the exact same corner!
1:22pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:22pm | ! Report
RED FLAG
1:21pm
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:21pm | ! Report
Lap 2/161: SAFETY CAR
We have our first SC appearance, with Douglas in the wall at the same place Hazelwood became unstuck yesterday.
1:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:21pm | ! Report
That’s going to take a while to clean up. Be interesting to see who comes in and grabs a drop or two of fuel here.