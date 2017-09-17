VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Argentina

It took four attempts but finally at long last the Wallabies have a win in the 2017 Rugby Championship, coming away the victors by a comfortable margin over Argentina.

The Wallabies now have a week’s break before two overseas match, against the Springboks in South Africa and then another match against Argentina at home.

Winning those two would be a nice way to finish off the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign, but how are we tracking towards that? Analysing the game on an individual level might help.

And for that reason we’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgments…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.