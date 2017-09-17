 

WATCH: Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez super fight ends in controversial draw

    The much anticipated ‘super fight’ between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez has been ruled a draw, to the surprise of many.

    The bout went down to the wire, lasting all twelve rounds.

    However many assumed Golovkin, who had performed strongly for much of the fight, would be named the winner.

    Yet in a controversial points decision, no winner was found, with the decision being announced to boos.

    Judges are sure to come under scrutiny over the decision, in particular Adalaide Byrd, who ruled the fight to be 118-110 in favour of Alvarez.

    American boxing expert Teddy Atlas has already slammed the decision, declaring it’s a further indication of ‘corruption’ in the sport.

    “No one else is going to say that in boxing and some people are going to be very upset. I don’t care,” Atlas said on ESPN.

    Both fighters have already indicated they will be willing to fight each other again.

