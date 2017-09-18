Adelaide sweating on fitness of Mitch McGovern ahead of preliminary final

Injuries continue to plague Adelaide’s AFL finals campaign, with forward Mitch McGovern now in doubt because of another hamstring problem.

McGovern has hamstring soreness and is undergoing medical tests as the Crows determine whether to play him in Friday night’s home preliminary final against Geelong.

He missed 10 games earlier this season after a bad tear in his right hamstring and the new problem is in the left leg.

The 22-year-old has played every game since returning in round 15.

Adelaide lost vice-captain Rory Sloane for their qualifying final win over GWS because he needed his appendix removed.

Then half-back Brodie Smith went down in the Giants game and will be sidelined until well into next season because of a knee reconstruction.

The Crows have the biggest injury headaches of the four preliminary finalists, who otherwise are all in good shape.

Young Cats defender Tom Stewart has hamstring tightness, but scans have cleared him of serious injury and he will be tested during the week.

Geelong are certain to regain fellow backman Tom Lonergan, who was a shock late withdrawal from Friday night’s upset semi-final win over Sydney because of food poisoning.

The main issue for GWS ahead of their Saturday twilight prelim against Richmond is whether to play Steve Johnson.

He returned to the side and starred with six goals in their semi-final win over West Coast.

But Johnson, who retires at the end of the season, remains a week-by-week proposition because of an ongoing knee injury.

The Giants should know by Wednesday whether Johnson’s knee will let him back up and play against the Tigers.

GWS, who have had a bad run all year with injuries, showed their depth with the easy win over the Eagles.

They lost key players Jeremy Cameron and Shane Mumford after the qualifying final loss to Adelaide with season-ending injuries.

There are no obvious injury concerns at Richmond, who boast a healthy list.