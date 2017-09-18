Hinkley to speak amid speculation he wants out of Port Adelaide

Ken Hinkley’s Adelaide radio interview on Monday will command national attention as intrigue continues over his AFL future.

Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans will have particular interest in what the Port Adelaide coach tells 5AA.

It will be the first time Hinkley has spoken publicly in a week.

Since the Power’s extra-time elimination final loss to West Coast, they told the Suns early last week that Hinkley is off limits.

But as Gold Coast continue their search for a new coach, they made a speculative call to Hinkley’s manager.

That prompted a club statement from the Power on Friday, again stating that Hinkley is under contract until the end of next season and not on the market.

Port president David Koch also said last week that they are about to start talks with Hinkley about a contract extension.

While the Power would probably extend Hinkley’s contract by two years, the Suns are understood to be standing by with a five-year offer for him.

There is enough uncertainty about Hinkley’s future that Sydney assistant coach Stuart Dew reportedly postponed an interview with Gold Coast.

It is understood that Dew remains a candidate for the Suns senior coaching position, but he apparently wants to see what happens with Hinkley first.

Adding to the dramas at Port Adelaide, player Nathan Krakouer is in trouble after a Saturday night incident where the AFL defender damaged a taxi.

Krakouer, who has not played any AFL matches this season, is on a one-year contract that is unlikely to be renewed.

The club released a statement, saying Krakouer had agreed to pay for the damages and had apologised.

The Power added that Krakouer will front their player leadership group in the next fortnight.

According to media reports, he became angry and lashed out when his credit card was declined several times as he tried to pre-pay for a fare.