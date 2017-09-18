Hinkley to speak amid speculation he wants out of Port Adelaide

Ken Hinkley’s Adelaide radio interview on Monday will command national attention as intrigue continues over his AFL future.
Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans will have particular interest in what the Port Adelaide coach tells 5AA.
It will be the first time Hinkley has spoken publicly in a week.
Since the Power’s extra-time elimination final loss to West Coast, they told the Suns early last week that Hinkley is off limits.
But as Gold Coast continue their search for a new coach, they made a speculative call to Hinkley’s manager.
That prompted a club statement from the Power on Friday, again stating that Hinkley is under contract until the end of next season and not on the market.
Port president David Koch also said last week that they are about to start talks with Hinkley about a contract extension.
While the Power would probably extend Hinkley’s contract by two years, the Suns are understood to be standing by with a five-year offer for him.
There is enough uncertainty about Hinkley’s future that Sydney assistant coach Stuart Dew reportedly postponed an interview with Gold Coast.
It is understood that Dew remains a candidate for the Suns senior coaching position, but he apparently wants to see what happens with Hinkley first.
Adding to the dramas at Port Adelaide, player Nathan Krakouer is in trouble after a Saturday night incident where the AFL defender damaged a taxi.
Krakouer, who has not played any AFL matches this season, is on a one-year contract that is unlikely to be renewed.
The club released a statement, saying Krakouer had agreed to pay for the damages and had apologised.
The Power added that Krakouer will front their player leadership group in the next fortnight.
According to media reports, he became angry and lashed out when his credit card was declined several times as he tried to pre-pay for a fare.
September 18th 2017 @ 10:02am
Paul D said | September 18th 2017 @ 10:02am
Kochie vs Cochrane – this promises to have all the class and decorum of those bumfight movies from the 2000’s. Two homeless blokes punching on would probably be more entertaining too.
Cochrane I think comes out of this the biggest flog, after all the complaining he has done about contracts both past and present he then goes to try and prise a contracted coach out of Port Adelaide
Also, if Hinkley really hates playing for a loudmouthed CEO who always has a view of the team and isn’t shy about sharing it, not sure why’d he go work for Tony Cochrane. If the AFL is serious about owning the Suns they need to put a stop to this right now and tell the Suns to back off on this Hinkley chase. Particularly after all their commentary about the futility of sacking contracted coaches and the waste of money that ensues, over the last few years. Chasing Hinkley looks more than a bit hypocritical in light of that
September 18th 2017 @ 10:59am
Christo the Daddyo said | September 18th 2017 @ 10:59am
I wonder how long Stuart Dew will be content sitting behind Longmire?
One option might be Hinkley to the Suns and Dew to return to Port…
September 18th 2017 @ 11:00am
Brandon the 1st said | September 18th 2017 @ 11:00am
I would be so surprised if Hinkley left, why would he?
However if there’s even the slightest hint that he wants out, then I’d be saying to GC, show me the money, we don’t want someone that’s not 100 percent committed.