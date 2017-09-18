Josh Kelly re-signs with Giants

Star AFL midfielder Josh Kelly has put an end to months of speculation about his future by re-signing with Greater Western Sydney.

The 22-year-old from Victoria knocked back lucrative offers from rival AFL clubs to extend his time at the Giants by another two years.

“This club has been my home for four years and I’m thrilled this will continue,” Kelly said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s been a big year but the time was right now to make a decision ahead of what is no doubt going to be a really big game.

“I love this club and being part of building what we’re working to create here.”

Kelly was reportedly offered a nine-year deal by North Melbourne worth $10 million, coming amid an impressive 2017 campaign.

He was rewarded with his maiden All-Australian selection after averaging around 29 disposals a game for GWS.

Kelly’s re-signing comes as the Giants prepare to face Richmond in a blockbuster preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday.

He had 33 touches in the club’s 67-point semi-final win over West Coast at Spotless Stadium.