Is it just me or are West Coast supporters the worst?

I have a very hard time dealing with so-called ‘supporters’ acting aggressively towards their own team.

As a member of the West Coast Eagles for 14 years I feel well educated on sharing experiences of a home crowd responding to how well, or not so well, the team is playing.

Which is why I ask you, do all teams seriously bag out their own blood when not playing the best? Is it common to hear phrases such as ‘I’m going to start barracking for the other team?’ And ‘seriously I could have kicked it better myself’ repeatedly shouted during a game?

I began writing this while sitting at the West Coast versus GWS final, and to be honest, the reason was to transfer my energy into something other than taking my anger out on the douchebag sitting behind me.

Brad Sheppard copped a nasty blow at the end of the first quarter and I hear someone shout, actually let me rephrase that, from behind me comes a blood-curdling SCREAM of ‘you should have hit him harder for that effort!’

I could not believe the words I was hearing. How could a true fan actually suggest his own team should be physically hurt more by the opposition?

Yes, sometimes play doesn’t go well, yes sometimes we suck, and yes sometimes people enjoy aggression, but seriously, they’re your own damn team! Do you really expect them to play better when they only get abuse screamed in their direction?

Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the passion and the enthusiasm when things are positive. It’s passion beyond no other, but when things are low, it’s not pretty to listen to.

Your team needs support and inspiration in this time. They need to know their fans will support them and cheer louder with encouragement.

With the rise of mental health issues why does anyone seriously think it’s okay to get away with acting like this towards their own team?

There were multiple Eagles supporters sitting behind and around me on Saturday night, and it was really disappointing to hear this negativity. Is it just me? Am I the only one who gets so disappointed, offended and angry that ‘loyal’ fans can so quickly betray their team when things go wrong?

And can you please correct me, does this happen with other clubs or is this something exclusive to the West Coast culture? If the latter, it makes it hard to stand proud alongside other fans and passionately say we support together.



If what I’m saying sounds like you at the football, then please stop and think next time before shouting at your own team. Let’s stand together, proud and passionate to support the Blue and Gold even when the going gets tough.