The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Argentina, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

With the Wallabies claiming their first win of the Rugby Championship it’s no surprise that numbers looked pretty good across the board, with most of the starting lineup rating in the sixes and sevens.

Israel Folau was voted out best on ground with an average rating of 7.39, no surprise given he scored two tries.

However Ned Hanigan can consider himself officially installed as the nation’s new whipping boy in the absence of Stephen Moore, copping an average rating of just 3.60 – the worst of any player in the team by some margin.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 6.25

Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 6.49

Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

3. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 6.99

Most common rating: 8 (39 per cent)

4. Rob Simmons

Average rating: 5.54

Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 6.36

Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 3.60

Most common rating: 4 (27 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 6.27

Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)

8. Sean McMahon

Average rating: 6.62

Most common rating: 8 (30 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 6.32

Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 5.86

Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)

11. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 6.38

Most common rating: 6 (46 per cent)

12. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 6.09

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

13. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 5.99

Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)

14. Henry Speight

Average rating: 4.98

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 7.39

Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)

16. Jordan Uelese

Average rating: 6.21

Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

17. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 4.25

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

18. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 5.19

Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)

19. Izack Rodda

Average rating: 5.17

Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

20. Jack Dempsey

Average rating: 5.03

Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

21. Nick Phipps

Average rating: 5.12

Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

22. Samu Kerevi

Average rating: 5.02

Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)

23. Marika Koroibete

Average rating: 5.53

Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)