The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Argentina, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
With the Wallabies claiming their first win of the Rugby Championship it’s no surprise that numbers looked pretty good across the board, with most of the starting lineup rating in the sixes and sevens.
Israel Folau was voted out best on ground with an average rating of 7.39, no surprise given he scored two tries.
However Ned Hanigan can consider himself officially installed as the nation’s new whipping boy in the absence of Stephen Moore, copping an average rating of just 3.60 – the worst of any player in the team by some margin.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 6.25
Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 6.49
Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)
3. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 6.99
Most common rating: 8 (39 per cent)
4. Rob Simmons
Average rating: 5.54
Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 6.36
Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 3.60
Most common rating: 4 (27 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 6.27
Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)
8. Sean McMahon
Average rating: 6.62
Most common rating: 8 (30 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 6.32
Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 5.86
Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)
11. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 6.38
Most common rating: 6 (46 per cent)
12. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 6.09
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
13. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 5.99
Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)
14. Henry Speight
Average rating: 4.98
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 7.39
Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)
16. Jordan Uelese
Average rating: 6.21
Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)
17. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 4.25
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
18. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 5.19
Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)
19. Izack Rodda
Average rating: 5.17
Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)
20. Jack Dempsey
Average rating: 5.03
Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)
21. Nick Phipps
Average rating: 5.12
Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)
22. Samu Kerevi
Average rating: 5.02
Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)
23. Marika Koroibete
Average rating: 5.53
Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)
September 18th 2017 @ 11:44am
Dave_S said | September 18th 2017 @ 11:44am | ! Report
McMahon: 30% give him an 8 but his average is 6.62 – maybe check the maths on that one?
Edit: it’s conceivable, guess it reflects widely divergent opinions.
September 18th 2017 @ 11:47am
Fionn said | September 18th 2017 @ 11:47am | ! Report
It just means that a lot of people gave him 5s and 6s too, right?
Do we think that the most common rating or the aggregate is more accurate?
September 18th 2017 @ 11:54am
Dave_S said | September 18th 2017 @ 11:54am | ! Report
If my maths is right, the other 70% gave an average of 6, so assuming a a fair number of 7s then there also has to be a fair number of 5s. So it depends how harshly he’s judged on his 1st half I guess
September 18th 2017 @ 12:18pm
ajg said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
differentiating between the mean (average as all scores divided by number of scores) and the mode (average as most common score) would be interesting
September 18th 2017 @ 12:24pm
PeterK said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
I would add medium as maybe even more indicative than mode.
There are normally a lot of close scores say 6, or 7 and a minor difference in vote between the 2 and medium places value in the number below and above those values which provides more context without the distortion of averages
September 18th 2017 @ 11:50am
Fionn said | September 18th 2017 @ 11:50am | ! Report
Front row all too low I think. The front row were the unsung heroes of the test. Sio and Polota-Nau both deserved 7s at the least and Kepu deserved an 8.
September 18th 2017 @ 12:10pm
PeterK said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
kepu got 39% an 8 where McMahon only 30%
September 18th 2017 @ 12:12pm
Fionn said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
So you reckon most common rating is more important than the aggregate rating?
September 18th 2017 @ 12:19pm
PeterK said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
it is never black and white
depends, where the most common rating is a low percentage like 25% no, where its high like 40% plus then yes.
It is only an issue when they are further apart like Kepu, McMahon, Foley, Beale,TK.
I general for backs and loosies I think the lower of the 2 values is more indicative due to bias towards flashy play, for tightforwards the higher of the 2 values.
Exceptions though for targeted players like Foley
Doesn’t make it any clearer, simplest isn’t right though easiest to digest and perhaps relate to.
September 18th 2017 @ 12:13pm
PeterK said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
on the otherside Foley IMO has copped an over reaction to the man of the match disagreement.
IMO he was the second best back behind Folau yet unfairly rates only ahead of Speight on averages, yet the most common vote was a 7
September 18th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Fionn said | September 18th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
I was happy with Hodge and TK. TK knocking that bloke (was it Landajo or Sanchez?) out for a couple of minutes when running into him was a real highlight from my close seat.