 

Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Argentina: The results

    The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Argentina, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

    With the Wallabies claiming their first win of the Rugby Championship it’s no surprise that numbers looked pretty good across the board, with most of the starting lineup rating in the sixes and sevens.

    Israel Folau was voted out best on ground with an average rating of 7.39, no surprise given he scored two tries.

    However Ned Hanigan can consider himself officially installed as the nation’s new whipping boy in the absence of Stephen Moore, copping an average rating of just 3.60 – the worst of any player in the team by some margin.

    Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

    1. Scott Sio
    Average rating: 6.25
    Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)

    2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Average rating: 6.49
    Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

    3. Sekope Kepu
    Average rating: 6.99
    Most common rating: 8 (39 per cent)

    4. Rob Simmons
    Average rating: 5.54
    Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

    5. Adam Coleman
    Average rating: 6.36
    Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)

    6. Ned Hanigan
    Average rating: 3.60
    Most common rating: 4 (27 per cent)

    7. Michael Hooper
    Average rating: 6.27
    Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)

    8. Sean McMahon
    Average rating: 6.62
    Most common rating: 8 (30 per cent)

    9. Will Genia
    Average rating: 6.32
    Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

    10. Bernard Foley
    Average rating: 5.86
    Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)

    11. Reece Hodge
    Average rating: 6.38
    Most common rating: 6 (46 per cent)

    12. Kurtley Beale
    Average rating: 6.09
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    Average rating: 5.99
    Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)

    14. Henry Speight
    Average rating: 4.98
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    15. Israel Folau
    Average rating: 7.39
    Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)

    16. Jordan Uelese
    Average rating: 6.21
    Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

    17. Tom Robertson
    Average rating: 4.25
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    18. Allan Alaalatoa
    Average rating: 5.19
    Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)

    19. Izack Rodda
    Average rating: 5.17
    Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

    20. Jack Dempsey
    Average rating: 5.03
    Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

    21. Nick Phipps
    Average rating: 5.12
    Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

    22. Samu Kerevi
    Average rating: 5.02
    Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)

    23. Marika Koroibete
    Average rating: 5.53
    Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

