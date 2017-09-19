Andrew Bogut set for shock move to LA Lakers

Australian NBA veteran Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent says.

Boomers centre Bogut has been on the hunt for a new team since his time with NBA finalists Cleveland on a short-term contract ended when he broke his leg in May.

The 32-year-old’s agent David Bauman has told American media Bogut has signed a $US2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Lakers.

The franchise is yet to make an official announcement.

The glamour club would be Bogut’s fifth team having also spent time at Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State, where he won the 2015 championship.

During his free agency, Bogut claimed around four unnamed teams had shown interest in his services ahead of the October start to the season.

His chances of a second championship ring with the Lakers appear slim, with the team finishing second last in the Western Conference last season.

It’s likely Bogut will provide back up to centre Brook Lopez and he joins highly touted No.2 draft pick Lonzo Ball as among their recruits.