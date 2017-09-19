The day Brisbane rugby league changed forever

Thirty years ago this month, Brothers beat Redcliffe in the last Brisbane Rugby League grand final played in the pre-Broncos’ era.

It was the last time that many local stars played in the competition. Many went on to play for new clubs entering the expanded NSWRL (as it was then known) in 1988 – the Broncos, the Gold Coast Giants and the Newcastle Knights, as well as for other established Sydney clubs.

Support for the Brisbane clubs back in the pre-Broncos’ era ran along tribal, geographic lines. Most matches attracted parochial crowds.

Sadly, Brothers went broke in 1987, the year they claimed that last premiership. They battled on gamely for a few more years, trying to stay afloat, but eventually the senior club in Brisbane was axed.

Their Corbett Park home ground is now just a memory, having disappeared to make way for townhouses, and their iconic clubhouse has battled on for the next 30 years under a variety of owners, but is about to be demolished.

In 1987, it was a glorious day for Brothers supporters, but also a sad one in many ways for Brisbane rugby league. Everything inevitably changed.

The Brothers starting line-up that beat Redcliffe 26-8 that day features many familiar names.

Fullback: Clinton Mohr

Wingers: ‘Smokin’ Joe Kilroy, Mark Coyne

Centres: Rob Grogan, Jeff Burns

Five-eighth: Peter Gill

Halfback: Greg Smith

Lock: Brett Le Man

Second-rowers: Tony Rea, Gary Smith

Props: Steve Carter, Jim Stafford

Hooker: Trevor Bailey (captain)

The Ross Strudwick-coached team scored five tries to one in brilliant attacking display. Trevor Bailey, Joe Kilroy, Mark Coyne, Tony Rea and Clinton Mohr all scored tries.

The modern-day Queensland Cup has its grand final on Sunday afternoon, with the Papua New Guinea Hunters taking on the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The Hunters were the minor premiers and are the sentimental favourites, trying to make history by winning their first premiership in just their fourth year in the competition.

It would be great to see a big crowd there to cheer them (and the Falcons) on, just like there used to be in the old days.