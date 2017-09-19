Isaac Humphries, Australia’s next diamond in the rough

As the 2017 NBA draft drew to a close back in June this year, it was a time to celebrate for most Boomers fans.

Jonah Bolden, son of former NBL star Bruce Bolden had been selected with the sixth pick of the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers to play under former Boomer’s coach Brett Brown.

But as with any draft, when there are winners on the night, there are always going to be losers. Isaac Humphries, who had declared for the draft after spending two tumultuous seasons in Kentucky was not selected and his future in basketball was thrown into a state of limbo.

Humphries is somewhat of a prodigy of Australian basketball. He had burst onto the scene during the FIBA under 17 competition in 2014 where he averaged 18.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over seven games.

Against the likes of current Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and recent first-round draftees in Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles, Humphries helped Australia all the way to the final where they were beaten 99-92 by team USA.

Humphries was named in the All-Tournament Team and a star was born.

Before the tournament, Humphries was scheduled to be apart of the 2016 recruiting class for College Basketball. But as a result of this success, he reclassified his eligibility to the 2015 class and was recruited by Kentucky University, one of the finest college systems.

At the time, much was expected of Humphries, with Kentucky super coach John Calipari tweeting his support and expectation for the young Australia.

“He’s (Humphries) very skilled, has great hands and is a great passer”

“To have a 7-footer who just turned 17, he has a lot still in front of him, and the best part is he wants the challenge of playing in the UK.”

Unfortunately for Humphries, he then proceeded to spend to two sporadic seasons in Kentucky where he could never quite crack the rotation. During this time, he averaged nine minutes and recorded less than three points and rebounds per game.

Humphries was the odd man out over these two seasons, on a star-studded roster, which included Skal Labissiere and Bam Adebayo, both whom would go on to be drafted in the first round.

As a result of this, Humphries made the decision to forego his final two years of Collegiate eligibility and declared for the NBA draft.

Even though Humphries had posted mediocre results during his time at Kentucky, Humphries was confident he could make the next step to playing professionally.

“It’s (declaring for the NBA Draft) really weird because nothing is set yet, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out”

“I’m almost certain I will be on someone’s summer league team, but I don’t know where. I don’t know if I will be drafted”

At the draft combine, Humphries measured in at seven feet tall and weighed 260 pounds (118kgs). He certainly had the size and weight of a genuine centre, but a seven-foot wingspan and standing reach of below nine feet really hurt his stock.

His lack of length had many NBA scouts worried about his inability to protect the rim.

What really hurt his draft stock, however, was his lack of athleticism he displayed during his college years.

The NBA has moved away from the traditional centre. Nowadays, centres are required to be either an athletic rim protector or have the ability to stretch the floor with a three-point shot.

Guy’s like Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan are considered to be two of the best centre’s in the league and both have the athleticism which allows them to protect the rim at an elite level.

Alternatively, new age ‘stretch’ centres like fellow Australian Thon Maker, who shot three-pointers last year at 37.8 per cent are considered to be the future of the league.

Unfortunately for Humphries, he possesses neither of these attributes and as a result, he went undrafted. Luckily for him, however, Australian legend Andrew Gaze saw something in the 19-year-old big man and snatched him up for the Sydney Kings.

Humphries reportedly had deals from Europe on the table, which he turned down in order to start his professional career in his hometown of Sydney. Humphries in a recent interview stated:

“I did have options in Europe, but Sydney stuck with me strong”

“I think being at home and with the Kings, which is a great organisation and team, hopefully, it plays out as a career development”

“I eventually want to play for the Boomers”

The move could turn out to be a masterstroke for Humphries who is expected to start and play meaningful minutes straight away for the Kings.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Kings star and current Boomer forward Brad Newley stated: “we don’t really have a true centre outside of young Isaac (Humphries), and he’s coming along”.

Perhaps what Humphries needs most in his career is a change of scenery and what better place to do it than the NBL, a proven pathway for aspiring NBA players.

Current Utah Jazz and Boomers forward Joe Ingles started his career back in the NBL with South Dragons before moving to Europe and eventually to the NBA.

Even this past season, Brisbane Bullets star and current reigning NBL Best Defensive Player, Torrey Craig secured a move to the NBA via a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.

If Humphries can hit the ground running with the Kings and solidify his place in the rotation, at 19 years of age, he’s still well and truly young enough to make a crack at the NBA. He will be playing in his hometown of Sydney and under the tutelage of one of Australias greatest Basketball players.

If Humphries is ever going to succeed, this is his opportunity. If he takes it and makes it back to the States, he’ll join the ever-growing plethora of Aussies, currently playing in the NBA, in what is truly a golden age for Basketball in Australia.