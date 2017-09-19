Matildas vs Brazil: International friendly live scores, blog

The Matildas and Brazil meet at McDonald Jones Stadium in the second friendly on the visitors’ tour of Australia. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

After the amazing scenes at Pepper Stadium on Saturday, where a slick Matildas side overcame a valiant Brazil with two strikes from the most likely sources, the teams back up again for the second match in the series.

The Australians were the better side on the weekend and played at a speed which tested the Brazilians, who used aggressive challenges as their paramount defence in an attempt to halt the fast counter-punch of the home side.

When the Aussies broke quickly, the Brazilians had no answer and one would expect a few changes in the line-up for the visitors. Despite looking outclassed at times, the quality in the Brazilian team was still evident and a well-taken goal ensured the contest remained more than interesting all the way to the final whistle.

With the Australians searching for points to continue their climb in the world rankings these top ten teams will again produce football of the highest calibre. Much talk will again centre around the soaring star of Sam Kerr and the stunning strike from Lisa De Vanna in Sydney.

Brazil will look to get more from Marta and hope Cristiane is able to play the provider’s role again. If given opportunities, the visitors showed they have the weapons to convert pressure into goals.

McDonald Jones Stadium will be well populated tonight and the Hunter should feel blessed to have such a wonderful contest on their doorstep. These matches equate to an enormous step forward for women’s football in this country and let’s hope the snowball keeps rolling all the way to the next World Cup.

Prediction

This game should open up a little more than Saturday’s encounter, which was hampered by weak officiating that affected the spectacle. Hopefully the referee is more diligent and punishes the cynical challenging that restricted the Australian’s attack.

Based on the evidence from the weekend, the Matildas will dominate again.

Australia 4-1 Brazil

Catch all the action on The Roar‘s live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).