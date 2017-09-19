Matildas vs Brazil live stream – how to watch the Matildas online or on TV

The Matildas are set to take on Brazil in the second game of their two international friendly matches. The game will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on Tuesday, September 19 with kickoff at 7:30pm (AEST).
This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the game live online or on tv.
The Matildas played the first of their two friendly matchups against Brazil and secured a solid 2-1 victory in front of a record crowd. Moments of brilliance from Lisa De Vanna and Sam Kerr insured the victory on home soil.
Pride is now on the line for both teams as the Matildas want to stay undefeated at home, while Brazil will be searching for their first victory.
Head coach Alen Stajcic is expected to use much the same lineup as Saturday’s and keep a particular emphasis on the Matildas attacking play.
How to watch on tv
There are two ways to watch the game on tv, the first requires an active Foxtel subscription.
Foxtel is broadcasting the match on Tuesday night with live coverage starting at 7:30 pm (AEST). The match is scheduled to finish at 9:30 pm, there will then be a half an hour post-game program.
The game will also be available to watch on Free-To-Air tv, with ABC owning the broadcasting rights. Their two-hour broadcast will also start at 7:30 pm on ABC 2.
How to stream online
There are a number of ways you can access the live coverage online.
You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage on Foxtel Now. This is a paid service that allows you to live stream Foxtel channels.
Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel TV service with Sports access, you should be able to live stream Foxtel channels via the Foxtel app.
To watch ABC’s coverage of the game, you can use their online streaming service iview. This option is free of charge and will only require a good internet connection.
