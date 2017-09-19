Matildas vs Brazil start time, date, game info, squads

The Matildas are set to take on Brazil in their second friendly match at 7:30pm AEST on Tuesday 19 September. The Roar has got you covered with all the game information you need.

The Matildas are enjoying the benefits of a strong run of form in recent months. Fresh from their exciting victory over Brazil in front of a sold-out crowd at Penrith, the Matildas continue to barrel towards a world number 1 ranking and will try to clean sweep the visiting team.

The Brazilians, in their own right, are a powerhouse in women’s football, which makes the Matildas’ efforts on Saturday night even more exceptional. Boasting the talents of 5-time world player of the year Marta Vieira da Silva, they will pose another great challenge in Newcastle.

Match information Kickoff: 7.30pm (AEST)

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Tv: Foxtel and ABC 2

Online: Foxtel Now, ABC iview Squads Australia: Laura Alleway, Mackenzie Arnold, Tameka Butt, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Caitlin Cooper, Lisa De Vanna, Casey Dumont (gk), Caitlin Foord, Emily Gielnik, Katrina Gorry, Elise Kellond-Knight, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Chloe Logarzo, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Gema Simon, Emily van Egmond, Lydia Williams (gk), Georgia Yeoman-Dale. Brazil: Letícia Izidoro, Dani Neuhaus, Rafaelle, Bruna Benites, Mônica, Jucinara, Letícia Santos, Maurine, Fran, Andressinha, Djenifer, Fabiana, Gabi Zanotti, Andressa Alves, Camila, Debinha.

Aussie star Sam Kerr said that knowing Brazil were coming into the match as underdogs, rather than favourites, was a huge achievement for the Matildas.

“That’s what we want. We want to win consistently against top five or six nations. Brazil is a top side and they’ve got Marta, who’s one of the best to ever play the game.

“So we’ve got a lot of respect for them but now we’re wanting to be the powerhouse of women’s football. We feel confident every game, but more so now after the recent results we’ve had.

“It’s just great for women’s football, honestly. The girls were saying they were holding back tears during the national anthem with that whole crowd behind us.”