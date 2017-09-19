New York Giants vs Detroit Lions: NFL live scores, blog

The Detroit Lions travel to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am (AEST).
New York are looking to bounce back from a horrendous Week 1 loss at Dallas, 19-3.
The defence had a respectable outing limiting the Cowboys to less than 20 points but the offence looked lost without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who sat out with an ankle injury.
Beckham is set to return for this game and his presence could provide a much-needed spark for a unit that hasn’t scored over 20 points in a game since November last year.
If the Giants are to end that unenviable streak they’ll need to establish a running game – something they were unable to do against Dallas, and for most of last season.
The Lions, on the other hand, are flying high after a big Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, 35-23. Matthew Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in his first game since signing his record contract.
Two of those touchdowns were caught by rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who gives Stafford an exciting new weapon to compliment Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.
However, this will be a sturdier test for Stafford and company as the Giants had one of the league’s stingiest defences last year.
The interesting battle will be how the Giants’ defensive line matches up with Detroit. Arizona failed to create much pressure on Stafford last week and were picked apart as a result. If the Giants have similar trouble then it could be another big night for the Lions.
Don’t expect that to be the case however, as this game is likely to be another low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Giants 19 – Lions 21
FUMBLE
FUMBLE
Jason Pierre Paul brings the pressure and knocks the ball lose and the Giants recover. Just what the Giants needed. Stafford looks like he’s hurt his eyes.
TIMEOUT DETROIT. 11:56
TIMEOUT DETROIT. 11:56
There seems to be a bit of confusion in the Lions ranks. The Giants defence has put pressure on Stafford in this drive. It’s 2nd and 8 at the New York 33 yard line.
The NFL need to do a better job at picking their marquee games if I’m honest. Monday and Sunday nights are meant to be the cream of the crop and so far this season it’s been a little lacklustre. A large part of that has been the fact we’ve already had two helpings of the Giants.
Conan McGlone said | 11:08am | ! Report
After two penalties, one for taunting and one for a kick off out of bounds sees the Lions take over in Giants territory at the 45. Great field position for the Lions.
Conan McGlone said | 11:08am | ! Report
Much better from the Giants. OBJ wasn’t much of a factor in terms of receptions but his presence certainly makes the Giants a better offence – though still not a very good one seeing as it’s now 10 points on the season after 5 and a bit quarters.
SCORE: GIANTS 7 – LIONS 7
SCORE: GIANTS 7 – LIONS 7
TOUCHDOWN GIANTS!
Even Ingram finds himself with no one around him in the endzone and Eli Manning finds him for the TD. The extra point is good. Great way to start the quarter for the Giants but you have to question the Lions defence – Ingram had no one near him.
14:55 left in the 2nd.
Conan McGlone said | 11:02am | ! Report
END OF THE 1ST QUARTER.
A nice pass to rookie TE Even Ingram brings the Giants into the redzone for the first time in the game. This has been a positive drive by the Giants who have a first down on the Detroit 18 yard line.
SCORE: GIANTS 0 – LIONS 7
Conan McGlone said | 10:59am | ! Report
The Giants are upping their tempo with some quick passing plays. Looking much better in their second possession of the night. A series of completions, including one short to Beckham, has seen them cross midfield and into Lions territory.
1:19 left in the 1st.
Conan McGlone said | 10:55am | ! Report
The Giants will need to find a way to pick their heads up after that last drive. We’re yet to see Odell Beckham Jr but it’s hard to see what even he can do if they can’t give Eli enough time to pass the ball.
Conan McGlone said | 10:53am | ! Report
TOUCHDOWN!
Lions go run heavy in their second drive with some success but cap up the drive with a beautiful back shoulder fade to Marvin Jones. The kick is converted.
4:00 left in the 1st.
Conan McGlone said | 10:44am | ! Report
Shaky start by both offences, but whereas the Lions showed a little the Giants showed nothing. You have to start to wonder about job security in New York if they can’t get the ball moving on offence. Eli Manning isn’t the QB he once was and HC Ben McAdoo has given him no help on the offensive line.
Conan McGlone said | 10:42am | ! Report
The Giants are forced to punt after a draw play on 3rd and long gets nothing.
The Lions receive the kick around midfield after a bad kick by Australian punter Brad Wing.