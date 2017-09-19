New York Giants vs Detroit Lions: NFL live scores, blog

The Detroit Lions travel to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am (AEST).

New York are looking to bounce back from a horrendous Week 1 loss at Dallas, 19-3.

The defence had a respectable outing limiting the Cowboys to less than 20 points but the offence looked lost without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who sat out with an ankle injury.

Beckham is set to return for this game and his presence could provide a much-needed spark for a unit that hasn’t scored over 20 points in a game since November last year.

If the Giants are to end that unenviable streak they’ll need to establish a running game – something they were unable to do against Dallas, and for most of last season.

The Lions, on the other hand, are flying high after a big Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, 35-23. Matthew Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in his first game since signing his record contract.

Two of those touchdowns were caught by rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who gives Stafford an exciting new weapon to compliment Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

However, this will be a sturdier test for Stafford and company as the Giants had one of the league’s stingiest defences last year.

The interesting battle will be how the Giants’ defensive line matches up with Detroit. Arizona failed to create much pressure on Stafford last week and were picked apart as a result. If the Giants have similar trouble then it could be another big night for the Lions.

Don’t expect that to be the case however, as this game is likely to be another low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Giants 19 – Lions 21