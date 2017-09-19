One ball to rule them all: Pink!

Cricket should move to using one coloured ball – pink.

Officials and manufacturers have worked hard to develop a ball suitable for day-night Tests. Yes, it can behave differently to a red ball, but there are dozens of variables other than colour that change the behaviour of balls.

The pink ball now has integrity and is fair for all types of players.

It is time to cease using red, white or pink balls for different matches. Each ball requires players to train separately and adjust, but playing with one coloured ball across all formats solves this problem.

The red ball has been used for over 100 years and I will be sad to see it go, but it is difficult to see at dusk and under artificial light, seeing first-class and Test matches end prematurely due to bad light.

The pink ball solves this.

The white ball offers great visibility, but it discolours, softens and ages quickly, leading to all sorts of playing-condition compromises.

The pink ball solves this.

Using the pink ball in all matches will ensure that players and spectators never again have to contend with play ending prematurely due to bad light, crazy playing conditions that compromise the 50-over game, or having to train differently to prepare for different coloured balls.