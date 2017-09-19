One last roll of the dice for the Eagles?

It is a conundrum that will challenge the powers to be at West Coast over summer. Are they genuine premiership contenders or is it time for a list overhaul and to look towards a rebuilding phase?

Despite sneaking into the top eight at the last hour and winning an elimination final in the most extraordinary of circumstances, the Eagles’ performance against the Giants last weekend suggested they are a long way off the mark when it comes to its premiership credentials.

Following the recruitment of Sam Mitchell and Drew Petrie over summer of 2016, the Eagles entered season 2017 with the oldest list in the AFL with an average age of 24 years and 330 days – ten places higher than the 2015, when they ranked 11th in terms of list age in their grand final year.

The recruitment of the elder statesmen suggested Adam Simpson and list management staff firmly believed the Eagles could challenge once again this season following a disappointing elimination final loss in 2016.

Ending the minor rounds with a 12-10 win-loss ratio and winnings just three games away from home, many would say the season was profusely underwhelming.

On paper, the Eagles best 22 looks solid. But is it time to look closely at the way we view these players who have been getting away with the ‘good player’ tag way too easily.

Take Mark LeCras for example. A 31-year old who has kicked 400 goals, been an All Australian and had once kicked 12 goals in a match. He’s been a mainstay in the Eagles line-up for ten years; a solid contributor, but it didn’t take long father time to catch up to the crafty forward whose AFL career looks to be done and dusted after kicking just 32 goals for the season and averaged a lowly 14 disposals a game.

It’s time for reputations to be thrown out the window.

It’s a similar story for the likes of Josh Hill, Chris Masten, Sharrod Wellingham and Will Schofield. All four men have spent a decade on an AFL list, promising so much but delivering very little, while showing no signs of improvement in their late 20s.

These aren’t the guys to take the Eagles forward and sadly their credentials, as depth players are questionable.

Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps are both going to be there in 2018, but even those two who have shown only flashes of brilliance continue to tread water as AFL players at 25 years of age.

The same goes for Lewis Jetta, who at 28 is still a major tease.

Young talent also remains a question for the Eagles with just four players making their AFL debuts in the past two seasons, the lowest of all the AFL clubs. Many critics place the blame on Simpson for his lack of faith in youth, but maybe just maybe these young guys aren’t up to it?

Promising youngsters Tom Lamb, Tom Cole, Simon Tunbridge, Kurt Mutimer and Matt Allen are yet to show genuine signs of forging serious AFL careers,

Next season there will be no Matt Priddis, no Sam Mitchell and no Drew Petrie. Three veterans who ended the season well and truly entrenched in the Best 22, all ending their last AFL game in the midfield.

The last surviving premiership player Sam Butler has called it quicks, back up ruckman Jono Giles’ days look done and if rumours are true fullback Eric Mackenzie could be exploring his options as an unrestricted free agent.

Andrew Gaff is yet to sign a contract extension beyond 2018 and his name will certainly be thrown around in trade talks before his free agent status comes into effect next season.

There are a number of spots to fill on the Eagles’ list – it’s a matter of what they choose to do. There will certainly be a bit of salary space available to lure a few key players – the likes of Alex Fasolo and Brandon Matera already being linked to the club. But is this the right move?

There is no doubting the A-grade talent the side possesses, with the likes of Josh Kennedy, Andrew Gaff, Luke Shuey, Elliott Yeo and Jeremey McGovern all being considered elite AFL players – while the likes of Shannon Hurn and Brad Sheppard and Dom Sheed are more than capable roll players.

Nic Naitanui will give the side a major boost next season, but it won’t be enough to work a miracle.

The Eagles need speed, they were caught out big time in the midfield against the Giants and the recruiting staff will be spending hours and hours looking at potential draftees in the lead up to the silly season that is October.

Aaron Hall seems like the perfect fit for the Eagles, a gun line-breaking midfielder who would work well in tandem with Nic Nat. The 26-year-old is contracted for 2018, but West Coast would be stupid not to ask the question.

With pick 14 in the draft (at this stage) the Eagles should be looking at the Victorian likes of Patrick Naish or Andrew Brayshaw as future midfield options, while speedster and 2016 draftee Daniel Venables waits patiently for an opportunity which will surely open up for him next season

Naitanui will certainly help the Eagles improve around stoppages but he needs more support. Elliott Yeo looks like keeping his role as a rebounding defender for the time being meaning the Eagles will need to find a replacement for Mitchell and Priddis – out of favour Richmond midfielder Anthony Miles may appeal.

Time is running out for the Eagles and although a rebuild is there as an option, smart drafting and a solid trade period could see the Eagles contend for another season or two. In saying this, West Coast would know that it’s do or die right time right now and must not become overexcited by a new stadium and a ruckman. Watch this space.