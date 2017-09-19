Ange Postecoglou has pulled a major selection shock for the Socceroos’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Syria, picking Nikita Rukavytsya in his preliminary 30-man squad.

Israel-based Rukavytsya hasn’t played for Australia since 2014, but has been in good recent form for his club Maccabi Haifa, scoring four times in seven appearances.

Also in the frame for selection against Syria is Craig Goodwin, who has been touted as a possible option at left wing-back in Postecoglou’s side. The position has been a problematic one for the Socceroos of late, with Brad Smith found wanting in the side’s recent loss to Japan.

Alex Gersbach did perform well on the left flank against Thailand, but the inclusion of Goodwin in the squad gives Postecoglou another option ahead of the clash against Syria.

Mile Jedinak has been named in the 30-man squad after missing the last two matches through injury, while Mitchell Langerak returns as one of four goalkeepers in the side after missing the qualifiers against Japan and Thailand to finalise a transfer to Spanish side Levante.

The Socceroos’ two-legged playoff against Syria will begin with the away leg in Malacca, Malaysia on October 5 before the home fixture at ANZ Stadium on October 10.

“There is a short turnaround from the last matches so we are fully focused on these upcoming fixtures against Syria,” Postecoglou said.

“The players that we have selected for these crucial matches all have the benefit of several club matches under their belts over the past few weeks, and I am confident whichever 23 players we settle on will be able to do the job next month.

“Now that the match venues have been confirmed, we will prepare for our fixtures against Syria just like every other international opposition we faced throughout this campaign.”

A victory across the two legs will see the Socceroos progress to another playoff against the fourth-placed CONCACAF (Central and North American) side, the winner of which will seal qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Socceroos’ preliminary 30-man squad for World Cup qualifiers vs Syria

Goalkeepers

Mat Ryan, Mitch Langerak, Danny Vukovic, Mark Birighitti.

Defenders

Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Mathew Jurman, Ryan McGowan, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright.

Midfielders

Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, James Jeggo, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi.

Attackers

Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren, Nikita Rukavytsya.