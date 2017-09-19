Thanks for the memories: Curtains close on ten years of NYC

After ten seasons, the siren will sound in the National Youth Competition for the last time on grand final day. The competition has provided plenty of thrills over the years, introducing rugby league fans to a new generation of superstars.

From names such as Jake Friend and Shaun Johnson to the likes of Jharal Yow Yeh and the Trbojevic brothers, the Holden Cup has seen a total of 593 players graduate to the shining lights of the National rugby league.

Among the 593 NYC graduates that went onto play in the NRL, a number have gone onto great things. The Holden Cup has produced 28 New South Wales Blues and 18 Queensland Maroons representatives while 32 Kangaroos have come through the U20s system and a whopping 38 have gone onto play for the New Zealand Kiwis.

NYC graduates haven’t only succeeded in the representative arena with 105 past players having brought up a century of NRL appearances, among them eight 200-game veterans led by Alex Glenn (215), Jarrod Croker (213) and Ben Matulino (212).

Representative stars and NRL stalwarts aside, it is fitting that with the U20s competition coming to an end we take a look back at the best of the 593 graduates who made their way onto the big stage.

Holden Cup Graduates XIII

1. Ben Barba (Bulldogs 2008-09) – Ben Barba was a revelation for the Bulldogs in the 2008 season, being the top tryscorer with 28 tries (a club record and the third highest in NYC history).

The fullback has gone down in the history books as the Bulldogs’ second highest tryscorer with 38 tries behind John Sila while his 340 points make him their third-highest pointscorer.

Barba’s impressive efforts in 2008 saw him named as a member of the NYC Team of the Year and make his NRL debut. Since then, he won the Dally M Medal during Canterbury’s dream 2012 season before departing for Brisbane in 2014 and later Cronulla in 2015 where he won a premiership before being sacked due to cocaine possession.

Barba is currently with St Helens in the Super League following a brief sabbatical with Toulon in rugby union.

2. Jordan Rapana (Titans 2008) – New Zealand international Jordan Rapana began his rugby league career with the Titans. The winger was outstanding in his first season in 2008, being named in the Team of the Year alongside teammate Kevin Gordon and receiving his NRL debut that same year.

Rapana left the game on a Mormon mission in 2009, returning to rugby league with the Queanbeyan Blues in 2013 before signing a deal with the Canberra Raiders for the 2014 season where he has become one of the game’s best young wingers, earning a Kiwis jumper in 2016.

3. Konrad Hurrell (Warriors 2011) – One of the game’s biggest characters, Konrad Hurrell delivered on all accounts for the Warriors in their 2011 premiership victory. The explosive Tongan centre made his name scoring 22 tries throughout the season, the second most in Warriors history behind Omar Slaimankhel who bagged 27 in that same year.

His efforts saw him named in the 2011 NYC Team of the Year. Hurrell made his NRL debut in 2012, representing Tonga in the rugby league World Cup a year later. He now plays for the Gold Coast Titans whom he joined midway through 2016, playing an integral role in their backline.

4. Jarrod Croker (Raiders 2008-09) – Jarrod Croker played 27 games for the green machine from 2008 to 2009, scoring 11 tries in the process. He made his NRL debut in Round 2 of 2009, making 21 appearances in his rookie season and becoming a mainstay in Canberra’s 17.

Since then Croker has established his name as one of the best centres in the NRL sitting on the verge of State of Origin having already earned rep jumpers for Country, the All Stars and Prime Minister’s XIII.

Croker has quickly become the Raiders’ highest point-scorer in history with 213 games under his belt having led the competition in 2012, 2015 and 2016. At only 27 years and with 1614 points to his name, Croker is on track to challenge Hazem El Masri as the top pointscorer of all-time.

5. Jharal Yow Yeh (Broncos 2008-09) – Jharal Yow Yeh was one of the best talents in the NRL before injury cut his career short. The winger played 34 games for the Broncos U20s from 2008 to 2009, scoring 33 tries in the process, the fifth most for the club.

He was named in the 2008 NYC Team of the Year having scored 27 tries that season.

Yow Yeh made his NRL debut in 2009 before going on to play 60 games for the Broncos including representative jumpers for the Indigenous All Stars, Queensland Maroons and Australia Kangaroos.

In Round 4 of the 2012 NRL season, Yow Yeh suffered a career-ending compound fracture to his right leg. He made a brief comeback with Norths Devils in 2013 before announcing his retirement in 2014.

6. Shaun Johnson (Warriors 2009-10) – Livewire halfback Shaun Johnson has been one of the true gems to come out of the NYC. Johnson played 45 games for the Warriors between 2009 and 2010 amassing a huge tally of 398 points, the second most points for the club behind Mason Lino. Johnson’s 2010 season was his breakout year, winning a premiership and being named for the Junior Kiwis.

Just a year later he made his NRL debut, featuring in the 2011 NRL grand final before being handed his first Test cap for New Zealand in 2012, starring in the 2013 World Cup and winning the 2014 Golden Boot. Johnson has become the star of the Warriors and one of the most exciting players in the world.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles 2008-09) – Daly Cherry-Evans played 46 games for the Sea Eagles over the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Throughout his NYC career he scored a club record 246 points while his 24-try haul place him second behind Tom Trbojevic on the tryscoring list.

Cherry-Evans was named in the 2009 NYC Team of the Year before graduating to the Sunshine Coast Sea Eagles in 2010 where he was named Queensland Cup Player of the Year.

The departure of Trent Hodkinson to the Bulldogs in 2011 saw Cherry-Evans make his NRL debut, setting the competition on fire and becoming the first rookie halfback to win a premiership since Steve Morris in 1979.

His efforts saw him named the world’s best halfback after earning his Kangaroos debut. The Redcliffe junior has continued as Manly’s marquee man, making his State of Origin debut in 2013 and signing a record $10 million deal to keep him at Brookvale.

8. Jesse Bromwich (Storm 2009) – Arguably the best prop currently in the NRL, Jesse Bromwich joined the Melbourne Storm in 2009 following a successful season with the Orange Hawks in 2008.

Bromwich played 21 games in his only season in the NYC, being named in the Team of the Year and starring in their 24-22 grand final win over the Wests Tigers. He was intended to make his NRL debut in Round 26 2009 as 18th man but did not play.

Bromwich made his maiden first grade appearance in the 2010 World Club Challenge against Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road, playing seven games for the Storm throughout the 2010 season before becoming a mainstay in 2011.

He later made his Test debut for New Zealand in 2012, playing 23 Tests throughout his career and being named as captain in 2017 before his title was stripped due to drug possession. Bromwich is now one of the most revered front-rowers in the NRL and is set to reach the 200-game milestone in 2018.

9. Andrew McCullough (Broncos 2008-09) – The heart of the Brisbane Broncos, Andrew McCullough played 21 games for the Broncos U20s in 2008 and 2009 moving between the first grade and NYC teams, being named player of the year in 2008.

McCullough made history when he made his NRL debut in May 2008, becoming the first player born in the 1990s to play first grade as an 18-year old.

McCullough has now played over 200 games for the Broncos and is expected to earn rep accolades in the future as Cameron Smith’s successor for the Queensland Maroons and Australia Kangaroos.

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sea Eagles 2008-09) – A wrecking ball up front, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves played 36 games for Manly over the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

The Rotorua product was named as the club’s Best and Fairest in 2008 before being named in the NYC Team of the Year in 2009, the same year as he made his NRL debut and represented New Zealand.

Waerea-Hargreaves moved to the Sydney Roosters in 2010 where he has played over 150 games, winning a premiership with the club in 2013. He has become a staple in the New Zealand Kiwis side playing 18 Tests and is one of the most menacing front-rowers in rugby league.

11. Boyd Cordner (Roosters 2009-11) – Boyd Cordner made his NYC debut at only 16 years and 298 days, being one of the youngest players of all-time.

He played 17 games for the Roosters between 2009 and 2011 and was named for the Junior Kangaroos in 2011, the same year he made his NRL debut.

Cordner now has over 100 appearances to his name having established himself on the edge for the tricolours. He broke onto the rep scene in 2013 playing for Country, New South Wales and Australia. The Taree junior is now captain of the Blues and was a member of the Kangaroos’ World Cup winning squad.

12. Josh Jackson (Bulldogs 2010-11) – Gulgong junior Josh Jackson is one of the most recognisable NYC graduates having played a host of games during his two-year stay at Canterbury between 2010 and 2011.

Jackson played 54 games for the Bulldogs, equal sixth all-time with Danny Fualalo after arriving at Belmore from the Newcastle Knights. Jackson played for the Junior Kangaroos in both 2010 and 2011, being named the Hazem El Masri Player of the Year in his first season.

The back-rower made his NRL debut halfway through 2012, later playing in the grand final. The 2013 season saw him named for Country before a year later Jackson made his Kangaroos debut. He has since become a key member of the New South Wales Blues playing every game since his debut in 2015 and is on track to become the Bulldogs’ captain in 2018.

13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys 2010-12) – A formidable lock forward, Jason Taumalolo has been around for what seems like an eternity yet is still in his youth. Taumalolo made his NYC debut at 16 years and 313 days, playing 55 games for the Cowboys between 2010 and 2012.

He made his NRL debut in Round 24 of the 2010 season, immediately making an impact in gathering a cult following.

The explosive New Zealander has received a number of accolades in being named for the Junior Kiwis three times between 2010 and 2012. Taumalolo was named RLPA Player of the Year in 2011, the same year he was named in the NYC Team of the Year and was named Cowboys NYC Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011.

Taumalolo is now fast approaching 150 games having represented Tonga in the 2013 rugby league World Cup and the New Zealand Kiwis.

What about those who have failed to live up to expectations? Here is the 13 players who were unable to make their mark on the NRL.

The Forgotten XIII

1. Jake Mullaney (Wests Tigers 2009-10) – Jake Mullaney is a name entrenched in the NYC history books which many have forgotten about. The fullback had 18 appearances for the Parramatta Eels between 2012 and 2013 before moving to the UK. Mullaney played 40 games for the Wests Tigers, scoring a club record 42 tries and 470 points (third most all-time).

His rookie season in 2009 saw him score a competition record 322 points with 29 tries seeing him named Wests Tigers NYC Player of the Year. The fullback is currently playing as captain-coach for Thirlmere Roosters in Group 6.

2. Drury Low (Raiders 2008-10) – With 54 tries to his name, Drury Low tops the list for all-time tryscorers in the NYC. Low played 60 games for the Raiders from 2008 to 2010 and was touted as the next big thing, making his NRL debut in 2010 with two appearances.

He left the club in 2010, returning to the NRL with the Bulldogs in 2013 where he played nine games over two seasons. Throughout his career, Low has represented the Cook Islands four times including at the 2013 Rugby league World Cup. He now plays for the Gungahlin Bulls in the Canberra Raiders Cup.

3. Addison Demetriou (Roosters 2014, Sea Eagles 2015) – Addison Demetriou is one of the biggest revelations in NYC history. When moving from Bondi to Brookvale, Demetriou made a positional change from prop to centre which turned out to be for the better.

In the 2015 season he scored 21 tries and was named in the NSW U20s Origin side as Manly stormed through to the grand final. Demetriou was named in the NYC Team of the Year and is now playing in Ron Massey Cup for the Auburn Warriors.

He was recently named in the Ron Massey Cup Team of the Year.

4. Siuatonga Likiliki (Warriors 2008-10) – A two-time Team of the Year member, Siuatonga Likiliki was recognised in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Likiliki played 50 games for the Warriors, scoring 29 tries, the third most in the club’s history. He was named for the Junior Kiwis in 2010 having represented Tonga on the highest stage on four occasions.

Likiliki made just one NRL appearance for the Warriors in 2009 before moving to the Knights in 2011 where he played two games.

5. Wayne Ulugia (Cowboys 2009-12) – Having played more NYC games than any other player with 88 appearances, Wayne Ulugia is a well-established name in the U20s competition.

Since making his debut as a 16-year-old, Ulugia bagged 50 tries, the fourth most in NYC history and second most for the Cowboys.

He was named for the Junior Kiwis in 2011 and 2012 before graduating to the NRL where he made four appearances for the Cowboys, later moving to the UK where he played with Hull KR before being released.

Ulugia is now playing for North Thuringowa Devils in the Townsville and District Rugby League.

6. Matt Mundine (Dragons 2008, Rabbitohs 2009-10) – The only member of the 2008 Team of the Year not to play NRL, Matt Mundine was a talented ball-playing five-eighth who never reached his full potential.

Mundine played 66 games for the Dragons and Rabbitohs, being named as the 2010 NYC Player of the Year. He now plays for Helensburgh Tigers in Illawarra Rugby League.

7. Beau Henry (Dragons 2008-10) – Beau Henry was one of the shining lights from the early days of the NYC. The halfback played 51 games for the Dragons between 2008 and 2010 scoring 431 points, the seventh most in competition history.

Henry was named in the 2009 Team of the Year before moving to the Knights in 2011 where he made six appearances and later the Titans for whom he played eight games between 2011 and 2014. These days Henry is playing for Dapto Canaries in Illawarra Rugby League who finished runners-up in 2017.

8. John Kite (Bulldogs 2008) – Sione Kite played 15 games for the Bulldogs’ U20s side in 2008, earning selection in the Team of the Year. The prop made his NRL debut that same year, playing nine games for the Bulldogs between 2008 and 2009 before leaving for the Storm whom he played a further three games with.

A promising front-rower, Kite was unable to find his place in a big Bulldogs forward pack and now plays for Thirlmere Roosters in Group 6.

9. Ben Picker (Raiders 2011-12) – Playing 43 games between 2011 and 2012 for the Canberra Raiders and appearing in the 2012 grand final, Ben Picker was a staple for the green machine running alongside his brother Michael.

Unlike his brothers, Picker was unable to make any NRL appearances and now plays for the Crookwell Green Devils finishing 2017 as the leading point scorer and Best and Fairest in the George Tooke Shield, going down in the grand final to Harden-Murrumburrah.

10. Matthew Lodge (Panthers 2012, Storm 2013-14, Wests Tigers 2014-15) – A club journeyman, Matt Lodge has struggled with disciplinary issues preventing him from making his NRL dream come true.

Lodge has played 39 games in the NYC, starting with the Panthers in 2012 before moving to the Storm where he was named in the Team of the Year in 2013.

During his time at Melbourne he was named in the NSW U20s Origin side in 2013 and 2014 before completing a mid-season transfer to the Wests Tigers where he made his NRL debut in 2014 and was selected for the Junior Kangaroos in 2014 and 2015.

Lodge was sacked by Wests Tigers after being arrested in New York, he currently plays for Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup and is close to securing an NRL contract for 2018 with the Broncos.

11. Ethan Cook (Knights 2009-11) – A strong backrower, Ethan Cook played 62 games for the Knights between 2009 and 2011. Cook was a tryscoring machine, bagging 16 tries during his NYC career with his hard work earning him selection in the 2010 Team of the Year, the same year as he was named Knights Player of the Year.

He has the second most appearances for the club behind Chad Redman and is now captain of Central Newcastle.

12. Vaipuna Tia Kilifi (Panthers 2010-12) – Vaipuna Tia Kilifi is a player who many rugby league fans had earmarked to become an NRL star. The backrower played 47 games for the Panthers, scoring 30 tries for the club making him the second highest tryscorer.

His 2012 season was a revelation earning him selection in the Team of the Year and for NSW U20s while he was also named Panthers Player of the Year. Tia Kilifi is now stuck in the lower grades for Mt Pritchard Mounties.

13. Sam Anderson (Knights 2011) – Named as player of the year for the Knights in 2011, Sam Anderson played 23 games for the club. The forward left the club for the Panthers where he played seven NRL games between 2013 and 2015.

He has since been playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Intrust Super Cup becoming one of their mainstays.

So how has each club fared over the years?

The Warriors lead the way in the number of NRL graduates with 60 players followed by the Wests Tigers on 53. The Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have both produced 48 NRL players while the Parramatta Eels round out the top five with 46 players.

The Manly Sea Eagles have only managed to develop 21 NRL talents, less than any other club. The remaining clubs have all seen at least 30 players come through, with the Sharks and Cowboys producing the next least at 31 and 32 respectively.

There may be no more Holden Cup beyond this year but there will be no doubt that with the new state pathways system, more talent will come through.

To the NYC, thanks for the memories.