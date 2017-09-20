ARU CEO Bill Pulver faces Senate grilling

The Melbourne Rebels received up to double the funding of the Western Force in the years leading up to the latter’s axing from the Super Rugby competition, a Senate hearing has heard.

Australian rugby union chief Bill Pulver was questioned about those figures after he defended the decision to axe the Force as a necessary financial one to ensure the sport’s future.

In the last three years the Force received the least amount of funding of Australia’s five teams and the Rebels the most, WA Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds told the hearing citing ARU statements.

That included $8.3 million to the Rebels and just over $4 million to the Force last year, she said.

The Rebels also had a $13 million loan written off by the ARU.

“Anyway you look at this the Force got the least amount of these Super Rugby grants than any other team, in some cases they get almost half of what the Rebels got,” Sen Reynolds told the hearing.

Pulver denied that the Rebels were propped up to the Force’s demise but repeatedly cited confidentiality agreements when refusing to answer questions about the ARU’s support for the Melbourne team.

He said the decision was made to free up cash to stop the sport’s decline in Australia and denied the view held in the West that the ARU always wanted to save the Melbourne team rather than the Perth club.

The hearing is being held in Perth where disgruntled Force fans spoke to Pulver before he faced questioning by a committee consisting of three West Australian senators.

Pulver refused to say how Australia’s $285 million share of Super Rugby’s broadcast deal compared with other countries, following repeated questioning by Sen Reynolds who said that was surprising given he was citing financial issues for the Force’s axing.