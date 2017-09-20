Carlton season review and possible trades 2017

Carlton won less games than they won in 2016, however looked like a better side with plenty of excitement and developing youngsters. Here is my season review.

Previous season reviews

Gold Coast

Brisbane

What happened

The Blues had a disappointing first five game, going 1-4 in that time, with one win against Essendon in the wet, and the four losses against Richmond, Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Port Adelaide.

Two of those losses were with over five-goal margins. They then won they’re next two games over Sydney and Collingwood to suddenly be back in finals contention.

They lost their next three games to St Kilda, Fremantle, and North Melbourne, but came out firing after the bye with wins against the two newest teams, the Suns from the Gold Coast sky and the Giants, who failed to make a big, big sound in the west of the town.

Similar to last year, the wheels fell off, dropping their next eight games, but managed to shape the eight and end the Hawks great era of success.

Mark out of 10: 7.5/10

The coach

In just his second season as coach of the rebuild of the mighty Blues, there is obvious improvement in their team and players. Forward-turned-defender Liam Jones established his place inside their defensive 50, while young players such as Jack Silvagni and Charlie Curnow continued to develop.

There is no doubt that Bolton is on the right track.

Mark out of 10: 8/10

The Best 22 – End of 2017

B: Lachie Plowman, Liam Jones, Jacob Weitering

HB: Kade Simpson, Caleb Marchbank, Sam Docherty

C: Sam Kerridge, Patrick Cripps, Ed Curnow

HF: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Levi Casboult, Dale Thomas

F: Charlie Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Matthew Wright

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Marc Murphy, Bryce Gibbs

I/C: Jed Lamb, Zac Fisher, David Cunningham, Jarrod Pickett

Players such as Harry McKay, Harrison Macreadie, and Tom Williamson are unlucky not to be in their best 22 at this stage, however things may change for them following the trade period and the draft depending on Carlton’s trade moves and players that leave.

Sam Rowe is also unlucky not to have a spot, being pushed out of the defence due to emergence of Liam Jones and Caleb Marchbank.

List changes

Possible delistings

Andrew Gallucci – Gallucci leaves the Blues without an AFL debut, but looks like continuing his VFL career

Kristian Jaksch – The former number 12 draft pick failed to make an impact at either of his former clubs, and his delisting by Carlton is self-explanatory

Liam Sumner – Sumner has been the unluckiest to be delisted by the Blues thus far, although is a possibility to be re-drafted onto the rookie list.

Blaine Boekhorst – Boekhorst hasn’t shown enough to suggest he is worthy of a new contract. I think the Blues should give him the axe

Dylan Buckley – Buckley haven’t shown enough to suggest he is part of the Blues future, and seems likely he won’t be at the Blues next year

Simon White – White has never reached his height over his career, and being 29 years old won’t help his case with the Blues being in rebuild mode, and might be moved on.

Free agents

Kade Simpson and Simon White are the only free agents for Carlton remaining. I suggested that White won’t be offered a new contract and will be delisted. However, Kade Simpson seems likely to either play on or retire, and would more likely be playing on next season.

Picks: 3, 38, 56, 74

Potential trade targets

The big ‘will it happen’ trade is Bryce Gibbs potentially leaving the Blues to get to the Crows, after requesting a trade to get there last trade period but not eventuating. If the Crows get pick ten from the Demons for Jake Lever if he leaves, the most ideal trade to suit the Blues want is this.

Bryce Gibbs for pick ten and their third-round pick (currently pick 53). However, things can change over twelve months and Gibbs may be okay to continue on at the Blues and remain a one-club player.

It has been rumoured that the Blues are interested in Tom Rockliff, and would be able to get him for nothing due to him being a free agent. The Blues desperately need some more midfield depth and a back-up ruckman. Aaron Hall from Gold Coast might potentially be open to a trade, however, what will the Suns demand for him?

Will they play hard ball with him? At most, Hall is worth a second-round pick, and the Blues could trade next year’s second-round pick for him, but that should be the most the Suns should get for him.

The Blues might try and look at Lukas Webb and Luke Partington as possible gems. Their ruck stocks contain Matthew Kreuzer, Andrew Phillips, and Levi Casboult are the main players in their ruck division as it stands, and Casboult is more a tall forward that can go in the ruck if the number one ruckman needs a rest up forward.

Jackson Trengove is available and might appeal as an option that can play as a forward, ruckman, and defender. They could also raid the Giants list again and look at options such as Devon Smith, Matt Kennedy, and Matthew Flynn.

All would assist in their forward, midfield, and ruck depth, and all of them also fit the bill on young talent, which is what the Blues need. Jake Spencer is also available as a delisted free agent from the Demons, and may appeal as a mature-aged ruckman in their depth department.

Retirements

Dennis Armfield and Matt Korcheck have already announced their retirements. Kade Simpson, Dale Thomas, and Marc Murphy are all aged over thirty, however all of them seem likely to play on. Sam Rowe will be aged thirty by Round 1 next season, and may be thinking about retirement after his ACL injury in 2017, however it seems likely he will be at the club next year.

Early prediction

My early prediction on the Blues 2018 campaign is that they get between ten and seven wins, and finish between tenth and fifteenth on the ladder.

That’s my review of Carlton’s 2017. What are your thoughts?