Don’t wake the sleeping giant: Hawthorn’s potential off-season moves

Is Hawthorn set to launch an attack? Or is Graham Wright having a quiet off-season this year?

The Hawthorn Hawks have made a name for themselves during their decade of success as the big fish of the free agency trade period.

Head coach Alastair Clarkson and list manger Graham Wright have been ruthless in building the Hawthorn list; a list that won them three consecutive premierships from 2013-2015.

Their famous and highly successful acquisitions include Shaun Burgoyne, Josh Gibson, David Hale, James Frawley, Jack Gunston, Tom Mitchell and many more.

A number of years of daring trading and risky recruitment was topped off by an incredibly bold trade and free agency period in 2016.

The Hawks landed Tom Mitchell from the Swans in a straightforward trade for pick 14, their own first round draft pick. They also picked up Tyrone Vickery, an experiment that failed miserably, and Ricky Henderson who has been serviceable.

What caused ripples throughout the football world however, was the moving on of veteran premiership heroes Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis. In an attempt to free up salary cap space and begin a minor list regeneration, the Hawks sent off their two legends to West Coast and Melbourne respectively, for little in return.

Not only did the Hawks pull this controversial surprise out of nowhere, but they also seemed to have missed out on Jaegar O’Meara, who had nominated Hawthorn as his preferred destination.

The Gold Coast Suns had made it clear they weren’t going to part ways O’Meara without a fair return. The Hawks cut it close and pulled off the trade with a last-minute pick exchange with Carlton, which made up part of the O’Meara exchange along with pick 10, which they had acquired from St Kilda.

But with a rapidly drying pool of free agents in 2017, and a lack of trade bait, are Hawthorn finally set for a quiet trade and free agency period?

Or, as Damien Barrett suggested in ‘Sliding Doors’ a few weeks ago, are Hawthorn set for their busiest October yet?

As the Hawks embark on a mini rebuild, a few more established stars wouldn’t hurt in a new-look, young Hawks outfit. The Hawks may therefore be as prominent as ever in the trade and free agency period.

Until his recent re-signing, the Hawks were considered a dark horse in the Dustin Martin race, and for a few years had been linked to Nat Fyfe before he eventually re-signed with Fremantle earlier this year.

Lachie Whitfield had been connected to Hawthorn, but squashed those rumours after he recently announced he’d remain a Giant.

Before Josh Kelly recently re-signed with Greater Western Sydney, it was assumed that Hawthorn weren’t a genuine chance to land the young star, nor are they considered in a position to trade for Adelaide’s Jake Lever.

This is mainly due to Hawthorn’s lack of high draft picks; their highest in this year’s draft is the second round pick of GWS which will land in the high 30s.

All things considered, Hawthorn isn’t really in good stead to do any serious damage this year. But would it really be an AFL trade period without the Clarkson and Wright pulling a rabbit out of the hat?

Let’s look at who Hawthorn could pursue.

Giant Devon Smith has been linked to Hawthorn, which would presumably require a future first-round draft pick, or an already established player in return – and a good one at that.

Hawthorn’s name hasn’t yet popped up in the Jake Stringer frenzy, but it won’t be much of a surprise if they soon emerge as suitors for the Bulldog forward.

In terms of this year’s’ free agents, Jackson Trengove has been linked to the Bulldogs, and with the likes of Ben McEvoy, Jonathon Ceglar and Tim O’Brien already locked away at Waverly Park, he wouldn’t be an appropriate fit anyway.

However the Hawks could make a play for Brisbane midfielder Tom Rockliff. The out-of-contract 27-year-old had rejuvenated his career in season 2017, before his form succumbed to a shoulder injury in the back half of the season.

Rockliff could slot in nicely alongside Tom Mitchell and Jaegar O’Meara in the Hawks midfield, and has shown his goal-kicking prowess for the Lions this season. Steven Motlop has also yet to be offered a new contract for Geelong and is now arguably the second biggest name in this year’s free agency crop.

Although Rockliff is a ball-winning gun, and Motlop, when in-form, is very dangerous, the Hawks may be wiser to hold off on considering these options and wait for some bigger names to throw their salary cap space at in the coming years.

Whether or not they’ve got anyone on their radar or not, there’s something ominous about Hawthorn’s lack of mention in the trade talk so far.

Will Hawthorn shock the footy world again? Will they move on a James Frawley, a Jack Gunston or even a Luke Breust? Are they secretly planning there bid for Jake Lever? Could they pinch Josh Schache out of Richmond’s hands? Highly unlikely, but who knows when it comes to Clarko and the Hawks.

What moves do you see Hawthorn making?