Past the post: Randwick and Flemington blackbookers

Winx stole the show once again at Randwick on Saturday, winning the George Main. Redzel smashed the clock in the Shorts while the Grey Flash caught the eye. Meanwhile, at Flemington, I think we saw the Caulfield Cup winner. Here are the Blackbookers.

Randwick

Follow:

Oakfield Time – I want to be forgiving. She was just left flat-footed when the sprint went on but I loved her final 100m, closing off again and charging through the line. She can win soon.

Single Bullet – Looked big in condition so there is improvement to come. Liked his finale when eventually clear and he can feature in some nice races for sure.

Comin Through – Big, big win. Ran a sizzling time and burnt the candle from both ends. Was there to be run down but he kept finding. Would love to see him with cover and launch in the Epsom.

Champagne Cuddles – No excuses. But I will say that she is better ridden a touch quieter. No fault of Angland. Getting back had cost her. Swap the runs with Alizee, switch the results. One More Honey was also an eye-catcher.

Chautauqua – Boy this was a run. He had the most improvement fitness wise and the market reflected it. Still, his effort was unbelievable, running a tick over 32 for his final 600m. Right on target for The Everest.

Forget:

Prada Miss/Veladero/Royal Navy – The latter two are pretenders and aren’t much good. As for Prada Miss, this level of horse is too much for her. Drop down in grade.

Tom Melbourne – He goes in again. Can’t make excuses for him because he had the drop on Comin Through. Punters are slow learners.

Life Less Ordinary – I couldn’t back him in any majors off that. Avdulla gave him every chance but he couldn’t finish it off and whacked away late. Needs to improve a few lengths for the Metrop.

Flemington

Follow:

Jorda – I wouldn’t sack her off that. No cover, first look down the straight and second up off a long break. Give her another look.

Redkirk Warrior/Scales Of Justice – Obvious is Redkirk. He will take a power of beating in The Everest. But you had to love Scales Of Justice. Had no idea where he was and should have finished much closer. He’s a star. Also forgive So Si Bon. Not sure he liked being between runners.

Makybe Diva Stakes – I think the Caulfield Cup winner will come from this race. Which horse it is I’m not sure. The three look Hartnell, Humidor and Ventura Storm. Sorting them out is another matter.

Almandin – I won’t jump up and down like others because he took on plodders, most of which were his stablemates. Yes, he carried topweight but he spanked them. Very sharp win. But he won’t be facing plodders now.

Amelie’s Star – Watch the replay and get back to me.

Forget:

Pure Pride – She’s promised to be a good horse for some time but hasn’t delivered, and I’ve had enough of her. She isn’t a Group 1 horse, or a potential Group 1 horse.

Savile Row – A hot tip from the jump out experts, but he was a big flop. Failed to fire at all despite market support. He would want to improve many lengths.

Esperance – And there were some saying he was racing/rating better than She Will Reign… right.

Written Era – Bit too close to the speed perhaps, but still very ordinary. And the races will only get harder from here. I Am A Star is also on watch. Not much luck, but didn’t exactly ping with the weight.

Hey Doc – He’s limited when it comes to this level. And he’s proven once and for all he doesn’t run out a strong mile hence why I said in the autumn his Guineas win was flattering.