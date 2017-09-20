Will Anthony Joshua need to form his own ‘Bum of the Month Club’?

Anthony Joshua (19-0) has done something altogether rare in modern boxing and accepted the IBF’s request to face their mandatory challenger. Kubrat Pulev (25-1), will be AJ’s first opponent as heavyweight champion, when they meet in Cardiff’s Principality stadium on 28th October.

The fight was only formally confirmed in the aftermath of Wladimir Klitschko’s recent announcement of his retirement. With the mega-money rematch now no longer on the cards, Joshua has justifiably lowered his sights and opted to pick up the IBF’s number one offering instead.

In fairness to AJ, his popularity following the sensational defeat of the erstwhile Dr Steelhammer, is such that he could sell out Cardiff, against pretty much anyone. With the right King on the throne the fractured heavyweight title still has sufficient hold on public consciousness to generate a decent share of the big bucks.

The ability of Joshua to agree a date with Pulev, with the deadline fast approaching, shows at least some respect for the championship belt. All too often fighters are apt to propel these baubles toward the dustbin when faced with more glamorous or lucrative opportunities, than an uninspiring mandatory challenger.

It does though pose an interesting question. Namely, in the absence of Wladimir Klitschko, where are those more glamorous opportunities? The obvious one on the horizon is unbeaten Alabaman, Deontay Wilder (38-0).

The Bronze Bomber has proved able to restore some pride in the toothless old mongrel that is American heavyweight boxing. Once undisputed king of the junkyard, a title held as a form of divine right, US boxing spent and awkward nine years skulking in the wilderness until Wilder clamped his fists around the WBC title in 2015.

The drum taps tell us that AJ plans to follow up the Pulev bout with a 2018 contest against Cuba’s Luiz Ortiz. This will be a precursor to an intended super-fight with Deontay Wilder. This plan is no Operation Dynamo, and is predictable when viewed against the current moribund heavyweight division.

One that is still big on talk but lacking in class and competition.

Pulev is a solid opponent with a couple of European titles and a decent record when taken at face value. The Bulgarian has one defeat, received via a four knockdown shellacking from Wladimir Klitschko.

He was finally counted out, flat on his back, in the fifth. In the lead up to the fight Pulev threw abuse at the Ukrainian, claiming “he has no heart, He’s like a girl”. Expect more of the same when he meets Joshua, but with the ending coming a couple of rounds earlier.

Luis Ortiz, the fleshy if not flashy Cuban is still considered by many to be the dark horse of the division. A dangerous puncher he stalks the heavyweight ranks, assiduously avoided by everyone and searching for an elusive title shot. However, his inability to finish Malik Scott within the distance in a desultory affair, should temper the plaudits. Wilder after all, dealt with Scott in just 96 seconds.

The other side of Ortiz, lies the marquee fight against Wilder, for boxing’s premier versions of the World title. There is no denying that the American is a concussive and dynamic puncher, with a ridiculously impressive knockout ratio. But, the depth of his record and the questions marks over the adequacy of his previous tests are all pervading. His technical limitations will be exploited by Joshua along with the doubts over his chin.

And then what?

Joe Louis famously had, what the press christened, his ‘Bum of the month club’. A list of also-ran title challengers whose ring walk often lasted longer than the actual contest. No-one in all seriousness would compare Joshua to the legendary Brown Bomber, but if he can be half as good, he will soon struggle for worthy opponents in today’s market.

With the ghosts of Jack Roper, Jonny Paychek and Gus Dorazio unavailable, AJ will have to look for some new inductees. Christian Hammer and Joseph Parker should book in early to avoid disappointment.