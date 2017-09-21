Adelaide Byrd’s score was incompetence, not corruption

I don’t believe Adelaide Byrd is corrupt, boxing is very subjective and as we watch fights its easy to see how others may score it differently especially a fight like we witnessed in the weekend.

I scored the fight 115-113 the same score as Dave Moretti, however even though I scored the fight the same as Moretti we hardly saw eye to eye on every round.

Byrd has since been stood down from judging in title fights in the foreseeable future with Bob Bennett the Nevada Athletic Commission executive director revealed she will not be considered for upcoming bouts.

“I’m not going to put her right back in,” Bennett told the Los Angeles Times.

“She’ll still be in the business… but she needs to catch her breath. Like in any profession, you have a bad night.”

This is the correct decision, like any human we have bad and good days at the office. Byrd scored the fight incredibly poorly it’s hard to think of worse scorecard in recent history, Pacquiao and Bradley’s first bout comes to mind.

Although Byrd’s scoring of the fight has come under the microsope as it should I don’t think a draw was too far from the truth. There were some incredibly close rounds where the judge (or fan) had to decide whether Canelo’s harder and at times more effective punches were giving him the rounds or whether Golovkin’s continued pressure and ring control were giving him the nod.

Like I say boxing is very subjective, I gave Golovkin the slim points win but there were a lot of ‘swing’ rounds and a draw sets us up to see these two go at it again in what was a very entertaining fight.

Try of the week

New Zealand rugby once again flexed their muscles in the weekend with a record-breaking 57-0 victory over traditional arch rivals and the IRB third-ranked side in the world South Africa. And the Beauden Barrett no-look pass for the Nehe Milner-Skudder try was up there as my contender for try of the week.

However while this was happening the New Zealand provincial competition rolled on with Wellington scoring a big upset over NZ rugby powerhouse Canterbury and they did it in style also amassing 50 points, with a standout try to Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua.

The Lower Hutt-born wrecking ball scored a try no front rower has the right channeling his inner Dan Coles Aumoa scored a try any winger would be proud of and got my pick for try of the week. Watch from 29 seconds.

Hit of the week

A few contenders for the collision of the week. Fan favorite JJ Watt put an explanation mark on the Texans victory over the Bengals on Thursday night shutting down the final play of the night with a bone-crushing hit on Russell Bodine.

Jason Taumalolo put a massive hit on Nathan Brown in the Cowboys victory over the Eels. The injury-depleted Cowboys now march on to the NRL preliminary finals.

JT’s challenge on Brown was put forward to the NRL judiciary on a shoulder charge thankfully common sense prevailed and he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Nothing but a big solid hit and you can clearly see his arm is in the motion ready to wrap his opposite number.

But the hit of the week goes to British heavyweight Boxer Daniel Dubois who let his hands go on the Billy Joe Saunders, Willie Monroe Jr undercard. Scoring a vicious KO victory over compatriot AJ Carter in just 48 seconds of the first round taking his record to 5-0 with all five victories coming by stoppage.