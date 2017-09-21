Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Not a bad day at the office last Saturday with Redzel getting the job done as well as the best bet Redkirk Warrior spanking them in the Bobbie Lewiss. Looking to continue the momentum, so here are the five bets for the weekend.

Bet One – Win – Rosehill Race One No.5 Paret

Very confident he can beat Beau Geste. Exciting looking colt for the Chris Waller team. He debuted last Wednesday at Canterbury and though the margin was only narrow, you had to love the way he put them away and did it without really being fully extended. Really good test here, but he does look a potential blacktype performer.

Bet Two – Win – Rosehill Race Nine No.5 Zumbelina

$2.70 opening price is thin, so wait and you should get $3+. Quality mare for Chris Waller who had really good market support behind her when resuming over 1200m here a fortnight back and the win was aided by the inside gate and Schofield taking advantage of the draw, punching up to hold the back of Tango Rain and from the home turn onwards, you were comfortable. Up to 1400m is no issue and she rates highly.

Bet Three – Win – Caulfield Race Nine No.13 Jamaican Rain

Looks the bet of the day at Caulfield. Very promising mare for the Richard Laming yard who has bolted up in both runs this time in. Heavily backed first up at Cranbourne and duly saluted before going to the Parks track in Adelaide where she won like Black Caviar under Jamie Kah.

Toughest test to date, but I’m confident she can measure up. The big thing here also is that Jamie Mott, a known heavyweight rider, is down to ride at 54kg.

Bet Four – Win – Ipswich Race Four No.4 Vassal

Thin race but I think the Waller horse can get away with it. Had really good market support last time out at Doomben and the plunge looked home when Byrne took him to the front, but he couldn’t quite hold out the finishing burst of Outraged. Ipswich looks ideal for him and he has the more upside I feel.

Bet Five – Win – Morphettville Parks Race Two No.4 Get The Nod

Best bet across Australia. High-class horse for Lloyd Kennewell who finally makes his return to the track. He hasn’t raced since May 2015 when contesting strong blacktype races during the Carnival.

Stable have openly stated he is the best horse they’ve put a saddle on and the trials leading in indicate he’s ready to go.