England still unsure on Ashes line-up just months away from first Test

England’s top-order batting woes mean they’ll arrive for the Ashes in Australia dogged by uncertainty, the country’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss concedes.

But Strauss, one of four English captains to win an away Ashes series, has backed skipper Joe Root to overcome anything Australia throw his way this summer.

Since Strauss’ retirement, England have struggled to find an opening partner for Alastair Cook, with Keaton Jennings and Mark Stoneman failing to make their mark in recent Test series.

Tom Westley and Dawid Malan were unable to make the most of chances at No.3 and No.5 respectively against the West Indies.

“I’d be lying if I said we were going to Australia with absolute clarity on what our best XI is,” said Strauss.

“We are just not in that position at the moment.

“There are two or three places up for grabs, which is never ideal, and our consistency hasn’t been quite what we want.

“There are going to be opportunities in Australia for guys to make a very strong case for a long-term England career, based on performing well when it really counts in Australia.”

Cook’s successor Root faces a supreme test in his first match as an Ashes captain when the series begins on November 23 in Brisbane.

Root has made an impressive start since taking over the England Test captaincy, overseeing home series victories over South Africa and the Windies.

But his next challenge is the ultimate, according to Strauss, who rates his 2010-11 Ashes victory in Australia as the greatest moment of his captaincy.

“It’s the biggest challenge an England captain will ever have,” said Strauss, who led England 50 times in 100 Tests.

“Everything is directed towards you as England captain in terms of being responsible for what’s happening on the pitch.

“But also the conditions in Australia are very changeable from one venue to another … you need to be able to adapt to those conditions you see in front of you.

“He’s got a great chance. He’s started brilliantly. He’s shown that he’s very much his own man. He’s got his own way of thinking about the game and that will stand him in very good stead in Australia.”