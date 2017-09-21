Super Rugby draw announced: Sunwolves in Australian conference

ARU boss Bill Pulver has welcomed the return of home-and-away derbies, as Japan’s Sunwolves replace the Western Force in Australia’s conference for the revamped Super Rugby competition.
Under the 15-team format for 2018, Australia’s four teams will play each other twice, intensifying the battle for the all-important conference honours that guarantee a finals berth.
The removal of three franchises – the Force and South Africa’s Cheetahs and Southern Kings – has allowed officials to reduce the competition from four to three conferences of five teams.
The New Zealand conference will again feature the defending champion Crusaders, along with the Blues, Chiefs, Highlanders and Hurricanes.
Argentina’s Jaguares have joined the South African conference with the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and 2017 runners-up the Lions.
All teams will play 16 matches — eight home and eight away — and have two byes.
The finals will again include eight teams — the three conference winners plus the next highest five sides on the overall ladder.
“It was not an easy decision to reduce the number of teams but a necessary one considering the outputs from the strategic review to date,” SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said on Thursday’s release of the draw.
“The tournament was not working with 18 teams, the structure was confusing, the outcomes of matches were becoming too predictable and the fans and stakeholders had, through our surveys, voiced their concerns.
“SANZAAR respects that, as a consequence of this, Australia and South Africa have had to make some very hard decisions since our announcement in April that 2018 would revert to 15 teams.
“It is a difficult time for many in this respect particularly those within the affected teams and their fans. We understand the outpouring of disappointment and associated passion shown for these teams.
“To not have done anything would have been irresponsible and would have had a significant impact on the long-term sustainability of the game within our markets.”
The 2018 season will officially kick off on February 17 in South Africa, with the Melbourne Rebels hosting the Queensland Reds on February 23 at AAMI Park in the first Australian derby.
The Brumbies, Australia’s 2017 conference champions, open their season on February 24 in Tokyo against the Sunwolves.
The NSW Waratahs host the Stormers the same day in Sydney in their season opener.
In a development to hopefully attract more viewers, only four matches involving Australian teams will kick off between midnight and 3.30am AEST.
“Super Rugby in 2018 will reignite the local rivalries here in Australia with home-and-away derbies returning and fans will be treated to more matches in better timeslots,” Pulver said.
“So this new competition format is a big win for rugby fans in Australia.”
Paul D said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:03pm | ! Report
Commiserations Force. I imagine it’s some hard reading to see the draw.
September 21st 2017 @ 6:12pm
In brief said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:12pm | ! Report
Pathetic outcome for Australian rugby. We lose the Force, get a 2nd rate Japanese team and more bore fest derbies between Qld and NSW. Feels like a big step backwards.
September 21st 2017 @ 6:16pm
Lee said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
Great Super 15 draw for the Tahs and the Reds. Also great to have a smaller and better organised competition. Thanks and respect must go to Pulver and the ARU Board for showing the necessary courage to make a tough yet right decision. Hopefully those fans who supported the team formerly known as the western force will show some decorum and grace in future when discussing said episode.
September 21st 2017 @ 6:52pm
Unanimous said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:52pm | ! Report
ARU doing their best to kill Australian rugby. It’s not just Force supporters who are discusted, a majority of Aussie rugby fans are. I’m not a Force supporter for example.
September 21st 2017 @ 6:24pm
Hokonui27 said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:24pm | ! Report
Commiserations Force……..so still each team doesn’t met each other in pool play……rubbish draw!!!
September 21st 2017 @ 6:38pm
Unanimous said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:38pm | ! Report
The draw looks to have the same number of Australian derbies as last year. Is Bill Pulver not able to count? Or perhaps he’s excited by the increase in NZ derbies.
September 21st 2017 @ 6:38pm
Kirky said | September 21st 2017 @ 6:38pm | ! Report
I feel like expectorating or regurgitating or just plain chundering or spewing to even just think of that scenario and to think those that matter who like the Moondogs’ as a team to follow in comparison to our Force Boys!!! ~ It sure won’t worry me as I stated when the”dirty deed” was made a while back, that I would shed myself from all things Australian rugby, and that I have!