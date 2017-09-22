Around the league: NFL Week 3 predictions

With Week 3 fast approaching, here are my predictions for all 16 games across the league.

Rams @ 49ers

Jarod Goff and the LA Rams travel to face Brian Hoyer and the 49ers In the opening game of the week. I like LA to come in and take the W and move to 2-1 on the season. Goff to throw for 230 yards and a couple of TDs. Rams win 21-10.

Ravens @ Jags (Wembley)

Both teams travel to the UK to start their third game for the year. The Ravens sit at 2-0 and face a Jacksonville team that will be up for the fight.

I am going the Jags to register Baltimore’s first loss for the season, Leonard Fournette to rush for 80 plus yards and a TD, Joe Flacco to throw for 240 plus yards and a few TD’s. Jacksonville win 27-24.

Browns @ Colts

Cleveland and Indianapolis are yet to record their first win for the season, with rookie Deshone Kizer at QB, the Browns have been up and down while the Colts without franchise quarterback Andrew Luck look something of a shambles – although they nearly got a win in overtime with Brissett looking ok in patches last week against Arizona.

He will throw for 200 plus yards and a couple of TDs to get the Colts a win at home in a less than stellar game 17-10.

Giants@ Eagles

Eli and Co travel to face Carson Wentz and the Eagles in what is a must win game for New York. They have struggled in both games this year and have started the season 0-2, the Giants are almost in crisis mode and with another loss their playoff hopes could nearly be over.

The Eagles are going long nicely at 1-1 having beaten the Redskins and narrowly losing to the Chiefs. I like Philly here and being at home Wentz will have a day, passing for 250 plus and 2 TD’s to move to 3-1. Eagles win 24-13

Dolphins@ Jets

Jay Cutler and the Dolphins travel to New York to look to build on their opening win over the Chargers. New York are 0-2 and I don’t expect things to get any better here.

Jay Ajayi will rush for over 100 yards, while Cutler will throw a pair of TDs that will see Miami go to 2-0 on the season. Dolphins win 27-14.

Broncos@ Bills

In a game that will have two very good defensive units, I expect a low scoring game here. How well with Denver play away from Mile High?

Buffalo is a tough place to play and it will be a tight affair. Denver just shade this one, simply because of their better offense, Siemian throws for 200 plus and a touchdownleading the Broncos to a 3-0 start to the year. Denver win 17-9

Saints@ Panthers

Cam Newton host Drew Brees and the Saints in what could be a high scoring game. Carolina are 2-0 after a good start this year while New Orleans are yet to taste victory.

At home the Panthers will have too much for one of the league’s worst defences, Cam will throw for 250 yards and three TD’s in a Carolina win while Brees will naturally throw for 300 plus and a couple of scores. Panthers win 35-21.

Steelers @ Bears

This one could get ugly, very ugly. With Big Ben rolling into town this game could get out of hand by half time. Pittsburgh are yet to taste defeat while the Bears are yet to win.

The Steelers three Bs will have a day out here, Big Ben to go for 300 yards and four TD’s, Antonio Brown to have 100 receiving yards and Le’Veon Bell will rush for 120 plus. A big Steeler win here 37-10.

Falcons @ Lions

A match up of two unbeaten teams and I feel this should be a decent game. The Falcons, fresh off a big win over Green Bay and Detroit after beating the Giants come into this game in solid form.

I feel Atlanta will have too much firepower for Matt Stafford and Co but don’t expect the Lions to lay down. Atlanta win 31-25 to go 3-0 on the season.

Buccs @ Vikings

For me this one depends on whether Sam Bradford starts or not. If he does this will be a good offensive game, if not this could be a long game for Minnesota’s defence. Winston was solid last week going for over 200 yards and a touchdownwhile the Vikings struggled without Bradford. Minnesota at home should be too good, Sam plays and the Vikes win 27-24.

Texans @ Patriots

Houston take on a huge task going to New England this week, especially with a rookie QB. Watson was solid enough in his debut win while Brady was flawless in a bounce back win that they needed.

The Pats at home are a big challenge, I think the Texans and Watson will fall short and if they aren’t careful this could get nasty and Houston’s defence could be in for a long day. Pats win 31-13.

Seahawks @ Titans

This one could surprisingly be a cracker. The Titans at home are a good team and will be hard to beat with Mariota and co in decent form. Seattle have been disappointing so far this season, losing to Green Bay and then barely getting over San Francisco last week. I like Tennessee at home here even with Seattle’s good defence. Titans win 28-17.

Bengals @ Packers

Cincinnati are going to be 3-0 after this one. Harsh to say before a ball has even been snapped but that’s the way I think this one will go. Aaron Rodgers and Co will heap even more misery on Andy Dalton and the Bengals here. Rodgers to throw for over 300 yards and four TD’s in a rout. Packers win 35-13.

Chiefs@ Chargers

This is my upset for the weekend. Phillip Rivers and the Chargers at home will defeat Alex Smith and the Chiefs. Although Kansas City are unbeaten and LA have not won yet, I just get a feeling that the Chargers will get it done at home. Rivers to go for over 300 yards and a couple of scores in a shootout. LA win 35-31.

Raiders@ Redskins

Derek Carr and the Raiders could be in for a tough afternoon here, depending on which Washington team turns up. I still feel that Oakland will have too much on both sides of the ball and they will go 3-0 to start the year. Raiders win comfortably 28-14

Cowboys@ Cardinals

In the last game of the week Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be looking to bounce back after a horror show last time out against Denver. Carson Palmer and the Cards will be no push overs, especially at home, but will all the media attention on Dallas this week and all the scathing reviews I expect them to come out and take care of business.

Dak to go for 200 plus yards and Zeke to regain his form with 125 yards rushing. Dallas win 28-21 to go 2-1 on the season.

Another good dose of NFL football is on its way, here’s to another cracking weekend of football.