Gordon’s boot takes Roosters to finals footy

What’s the difference between a wayward goalkicker and a straight shooter like Michael Gordon sending over conversions at your NRL club?

According to the Sydney Roosters’ season, it could be as significant as another year in the doldrums or being just one win away from the grand final.

Labelling Gordon the Roosters’ saviour of 2017 might seem extreme, but consider his impact on their ladder position.

In six regular-season games this year, the Roosters scored the same amount or less of tries than their opponents but still won, on the back of Gordon’s accurate boot.

Just once, against the Warriors in round nine, Gordon’s kicking cost the Roosters victory.

Even allowing for that, Gordon’s sharp shooting alone has been worth a net profit of five wins, or 10 points on the ladder.

In simple terms, it’s the difference between finishing second and playing in Saturday night’s preliminary final against North Queensland, or missing the finals altogether on 28 points.

“That’s my job here,” Gordon said.

“If I’m not kicking well then we’re obviously lower down the table. It’s something I’ve always taken pride in.”

Goal-kicking again proved vital in their tight qualifying-final win over Brisbane, and this season has left the veteran feeling like he can nail them from anywhere at any time as he bids for his first title.

“Having had a few of them games when the kick had to really count – when you do get them it helps lift your confidence,” Gordon said.

“Then if you get in another situation you think: ‘Well I’ve been here and done it.’

“You’ve just got to back what you’ve been doing and trust in the process.

“I know I’ve kicked a million kicks in my life and I know I can kick them from anywhere.

Gordon’s kicking improved dramatically on Jason Taylor’s arrival as an assistant coach in round 10.

Continuing to work alongside long-time mentor Darryl Halligan, Gordon has kicked at 85 per cent since Taylor’s arrival and he has missed more than one goal in a match just once.

“I’m lucky in that I have two of the most prolific pointscorers of all time helping me out,” Gordon said.

“We haven’t changed anything I do. It’s more about worrying about going into the ball instead of what’s going on after.”

ROOSTERS GAMES WON BY GORDON’S BOOT:

Rd 2: beat Canterbury 28-24 (Gordon: 4/6, Moses Mbye: 2/5)

Rd 13: beat Brisbane 18-16 (Gordon: 3/3, Jordan Kahu: 2/3)

Rd 16: beat Melbourne 25-24 (Gordon: 4/4, Cameron Munster: 2/5)

Rd 18: beat South Sydney 14-12 (Gordon: 3/3, Adam Reynolds: 2/2)

Rd 25: beat Cronulla 16-14 (Gordon: 4/5, James Maloney: 3/3)

Rd 26: beat Gold Coast 20-16 (Gordon: 4/4, Ash Taylor: 2/3)