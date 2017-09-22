Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos kick-off time: NRL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

A spot in the NRL grand final is on offer for the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos as they do battle at AAMI Park. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Friday, September 22 at 7:55pm (AEST).

Melbourne’s run as the competition’s benchmark team continued in 2017, with the Storm dropping just four games all season to comfortably claim the minor premiership.

They had to fight tooth and nail to see off Parramatta in their qualifying final, but enjoyed a week off after their thrilling triumph.

Brisbane recovered from a so-so first month of the season, with a 14-5 run from Round 6 onwards carrying them to a third-placed finish.

They suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Roosters in their qualifying final, but got the job done against Penrith last week to stay in the premiership hunt.

Key Game Information

Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST), Friday September 22

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Nine, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, NRL Live Pass

Betting: Storm $1.28, Broncos $3.85

All-Time Head-to-Head: Storm 28, Broncos 13, 1 draw

Finals Head-to-Head: Storm 5, Broncos 2

Last Meeting: Broncos 12-42 Storm, Round 17, 2017

Squads

Melbourne Storm

1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Dale Finucane, 14. Kenny Bromwich, 15. Tim Glasby, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Slade Griffin

Brisbane Broncos

1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. James Roberts, 4. Tautau Moga, 5. Jordan Kahu, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Sam Thaiday, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire, 14. Benji Marshall, 15. Tevita Pangai Junior, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Herman Ese’ese

Broadcast Information

Both Channel Nine and Foxtel’s Fox League 502 are broadcasting this preliminary final.

Pre-game coverage on Nine begins at 7:30pm (AEST), while Fox League will start a little earlier at 7pm.

If you have an existing Foxtel service including sport, you can stream the match free using the Foxtel App.

Otherwise you can watch the game on Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming service or through an NRL Live Pass.