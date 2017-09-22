Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos live stream: How to watch the NRL finals online or on TV

The Melbourne Storm are just one win away from returning to the grand final, but they have to get past the surging Brisbane Broncos first. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) on Friday, September 22, and will take place at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

Melbourne come into this match on the back of a relaxing week off, having narrowly defeated Parramatta in their qualifying final. The minor premiers enter this preliminary final as warm favourites.

Brisbane, on the other hand, lost their qualifying final to the Sydney Roosters by just two points but suffocated Penrith in their semi-final to put them back on the winner’s list.

How to watch the match on TV

Television watchers have two options for this match, with both pay-TV provider Foxtel and free-to-air’s Nine Network showing the game live.

Nine’s coverage of the game begins at 7:30pm (AEST), with pre-game content taking place until the kick-off at 7:55pm.

If you’re in a regional area or a non-traditional rugby league state, the broadcast may be on 9Go, 9Gem or Southern Cross TV. Check your local guide to confirm this information.

Fox League, channel 502, is where the game will be broadcast on Foxtel. Their coverage begins at 7pm (AEST), following directly on from their nightly program NRL Tonight.

A valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package is required to access Fox League 502.

How to live stream the match online

If you already have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, you will be able to stream the game online through the Foxtel app.

Foxtel Now, however, is a streaming-only variant of Foxtel you can use. It starts from $29 per month.

You can also stream the game with an NRL live pass.. It runs you $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual pass.

As always, The Roar has live coverage and highlights of every NRL finals match.