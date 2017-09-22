Wallabies confirm 32-man squad for Springboks, Argentina Tests

 

    The ARU has released their 32-man squad for the Wallabies’ upcoming matches in South Africa and Argentina.

    The squad is essentially unchanged from the 33-man group that the side playing in Canberra last week was selected from, except that Adam Korczyk has been dropped to make it 32.

    Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese are the three uncapped players in the squad who could potentially make their debuts during the tour.

    Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivalu, James Slipper and Jermain Ainsley are all currently unavailable due to injury and as such are not named in the squad.

    The Wallabies play South Africa at 1:05am AEST on October 1 at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein next week, then play Argentina at 9:40am AEST on October 8 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

    The Wallabies have one win, one draw and two losses from four Rugby Championship games so far this year, so will need two wins to finish the competition with a positive ledger.

    Forwards
    Allan Alaalatoa, 16 Tests, Brumbies
    Rory Arnold, 15 Tests, Brumbies
    Adam Coleman, 15 Tests, Western Force
    Jack Dempsey, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Ned Hanigan, 7 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Michael Hooper (c), 72 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Sekope Kepu, 84 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Sean McMahon, 19 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Stephen Moore, 122 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Tatafu Polota-Nau, 75 Tests, Western Force
    Tom Robertson, 13 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Izack Rodda, 2 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Rob Simmons, 75 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Scott Sio, 36 Tests, Brumbies
    Lopeti Timani, 9 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Lukhan Tui*, Queensland Reds
    Jordan Uelese, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

    Backs
    Kurtley Beale, 64 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Israel Folau, 59 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Bernard Foley (vc), 49 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Will Genia (vc), 82 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Reece Hodge, 17 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Samu Kerevi, 11 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Marika Koroibete, 1 Test, Melbourne Rebels
    Tevita Kuridrani, 51 Tests, Brumbies
    Billy Meakes*, Western Force
    Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds
    Nick Phipps, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies
    Curtis Rona, 2 Tests, Western Force
    Henry Speight, 16 Tests, Brumbies

