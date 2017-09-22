Wallabies confirm 32-man squad for Springboks, Argentina Tests

The ARU has released their 32-man squad for the Wallabies’ upcoming matches in South Africa and Argentina.

The squad is essentially unchanged from the 33-man group that the side playing in Canberra last week was selected from, except that Adam Korczyk has been dropped to make it 32.

Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese are the three uncapped players in the squad who could potentially make their debuts during the tour.

Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivalu, James Slipper and Jermain Ainsley are all currently unavailable due to injury and as such are not named in the squad.

The Wallabies play South Africa at 1:05am AEST on October 1 at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein next week, then play Argentina at 9:40am AEST on October 8 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

The Wallabies have one win, one draw and two losses from four Rugby Championship games so far this year, so will need two wins to finish the competition with a positive ledger.

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, 16 Tests, Brumbies

Rory Arnold, 15 Tests, Brumbies

Adam Coleman, 15 Tests, Western Force

Jack Dempsey, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Ned Hanigan, 7 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Michael Hooper (c), 72 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sekope Kepu, 84 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sean McMahon, 19 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Stephen Moore, 122 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tatafu Polota-Nau, 75 Tests, Western Force

Tom Robertson, 13 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Izack Rodda, 2 Tests, Queensland Reds

Rob Simmons, 75 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Scott Sio, 36 Tests, Brumbies

Lopeti Timani, 9 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Lukhan Tui*, Queensland Reds

Jordan Uelese, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Backs

Kurtley Beale, 64 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Israel Folau, 59 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Bernard Foley (vc), 49 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Will Genia (vc), 82 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Reece Hodge, 17 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Samu Kerevi, 11 Tests, Queensland Reds

Marika Koroibete, 1 Test, Melbourne Rebels

Tevita Kuridrani, 51 Tests, Brumbies

Billy Meakes*, Western Force

Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds

Nick Phipps, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies

Curtis Rona, 2 Tests, Western Force

Henry Speight, 16 Tests, Brumbies