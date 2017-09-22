Wallabies confirm 32-man squad for Springboks, Argentina Tests

The ARU has released their 32-man squad for the Wallabies’ upcoming matches in South Africa and Argentina.
The squad is essentially unchanged from the 33-man group that the side playing in Canberra last week was selected from, except that Adam Korczyk has been dropped to make it 32.
Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese are the three uncapped players in the squad who could potentially make their debuts during the tour.
Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivalu, James Slipper and Jermain Ainsley are all currently unavailable due to injury and as such are not named in the squad.
The Wallabies play South Africa at 1:05am AEST on October 1 at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein next week, then play Argentina at 9:40am AEST on October 8 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.
The Wallabies have one win, one draw and two losses from four Rugby Championship games so far this year, so will need two wins to finish the competition with a positive ledger.
Forwards
Allan Alaalatoa, 16 Tests, Brumbies
Rory Arnold, 15 Tests, Brumbies
Adam Coleman, 15 Tests, Western Force
Jack Dempsey, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Ned Hanigan, 7 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Michael Hooper (c), 72 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Sekope Kepu, 84 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Sean McMahon, 19 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Stephen Moore, 122 Tests, Queensland Reds
Tatafu Polota-Nau, 75 Tests, Western Force
Tom Robertson, 13 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Izack Rodda, 2 Tests, Queensland Reds
Rob Simmons, 75 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Scott Sio, 36 Tests, Brumbies
Lopeti Timani, 9 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Lukhan Tui*, Queensland Reds
Jordan Uelese, 2 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Backs
Kurtley Beale, 64 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Israel Folau, 59 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Bernard Foley (vc), 49 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Will Genia (vc), 82 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Reece Hodge, 17 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Samu Kerevi, 11 Tests, Queensland Reds
Marika Koroibete, 1 Test, Melbourne Rebels
Tevita Kuridrani, 51 Tests, Brumbies
Billy Meakes*, Western Force
Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds
Nick Phipps, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies
Curtis Rona, 2 Tests, Western Force
Henry Speight, 16 Tests, Brumbies
Terry said | September 22nd 2017 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Tui is a beast.He has to be in the game day 23..
September 22nd 2017 @ 1:26pm
jameswm said | September 22nd 2017 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
Nah he’s still developing. He needs a strong Super season in 2018 and excellent coaching, mentoring and S & C.
September 22nd 2017 @ 12:25pm
PeterK said | September 22nd 2017 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
I hope Hunt gets added in for argentina game like cheika has stated prior to this.
Naivalu is playing this weekend obviously needs to get his fitness back. Only cheika favs gets rushed back in.
September 22nd 2017 @ 12:39pm
JonD said | September 22nd 2017 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
Hmm – ten from the Waratahs, six from the Brumbies.
Who came where on the ladder, and where’s the coach from again?
September 22nd 2017 @ 12:52pm
PeterK said | September 22nd 2017 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
since neither beale or simmons played for the tahs this year they shouldn’t be considered in that analysis,
add in 5 injured players none of which are tahs
Dane Haylett-Petty – force, Sefa Naivalu – rebels, James Slipper – reds and Jermain Ainsley – force
September 22nd 2017 @ 12:57pm
Terry said | September 22nd 2017 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
They are signed by said clubs. They have nothing to do with their previous club.
Josh is correct.
September 22nd 2017 @ 1:05pm
PeterK said | September 22nd 2017 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
No JonD and you are incorrect.
He is drawing the analogy that number of spots be related to the teams super rugby performance i.e where they came on the ladder.
Since neither Beale of Simmons played for the tahs they should not be included as part of that analogy
September 22nd 2017 @ 1:14pm
Cassandra said | September 22nd 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
I do think we’ve got the nucleus of a really competitive team except for the unbalanced backrow. Assuming Hooper has a lock on 7, I’d really like to see Tui/Timani/Dempsey playing 6 an 8 (especially against SA where bigger bodies are needed), McMahon coming off the bench and Hannigan playing left right out.