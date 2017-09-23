AFL Grand Final Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers fixture, start time, date

The 2017 AFL Grand Final will be played at the MCG between the Adelaide Crows and the Richmond Tigers on Saturday 30 September, with the match scheduled to start at 2:30pm AEST.

The Crows won their way through to the grand final after finishing on top of the ladder for the first time in more than a decade.

That gave them a qualifying final against the GWS Giants at home to open the 2017 finals series, and they won it comfortably after a burst of dominance and goals in the second quarter.

They then had a bye week while Geelong’s loss to Richmond and win over Sydney put the Cats into the preliminary final against the Crows.

That match, on Friday night, was again an easy enough win for the Crows – they kicked six goals to one in the first quarter and never really looked challenged.

After finishing on top and winning their way through comfortably, they’ll certainly be going into the grand final as favourites.

Richmond made their way through to the final with two inspiring wins at the MCG after finishing third on the ladder.

A third-placed finish meant it would be an away qualifying final for them, but as luck would have it they were fixtured to play against Geelong at the MCG, their ground of choice.

They won that match in an arm wrestle, their suffocating pressure eventually too much for the Cats and they ran away with the win in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, GWS’ loss to Adelaide and win over the West Coast Eagles set the two teams up for a preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday.

That one too was tight early and the game was virtually level at the half time break.

However, the Giants dropped away in intensity in the second half while Richmond lifted, and the Tigers ran away with the win.