Crows to wear home strip in AFL decider

Adelaide will wear their home guernsey in the AFL grand final, with Richmond forced to don their clash strip.

The two sides with the longest active AFL grand-final droughts will compete for the flag after Richmond downed Greater Western Sydney by 36 points in Saturday’s preliminary final.

And the Crows have had an early win, with the AFL executive ruling that the Crows will wear their tri-colour home guernsey.

AFL football boss Andrew Dillon said the Crows would be given priority because they had won the minor premiership.

Tigers legend Kevin Bartlett had been outspoken in his belief that it would be a travesty if his old club wore their predominantly yellow clash strip if they made it through to their first grand final since 1982.

But Adelaide chief executive Andrew Fagan hit back, saying there was no way the Crows would wear their clash strip after storming into the premiership decider with a 61-point belting of Geelong

“There’s no way that that would happen,” he said of the prospect of wearing their predominantly white jersey.

“The last time I looked, this decision is not made by Kevin Bartlett, so I’ll leave that to the AFL.

“In 2010 and 2013, they made decisions that the highest-ranked team wore the home jumper when there was a clash.

“I’d expect they should make the same decision.”

St Kilda (2010) and Fremantle (2013) wore clash jumpers in their grand-final appearances and both lost.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan floated a coin toss as a potential means of sorting out any guernsey issues.

Again, Fagan took a dim view.

“I would think that we’ve moved past that as an industry,” he said.

“The AFL should just make the call and make the right one at that.”