Is Darius moving on from Broncos?

Darius Boyd overnight played injured trying to lead his Broncos into the grand final.

It was obvious soon into the match that he was not 100 per cent and shortly after half time he was withdrawn from the fixture. It was a gamble, but probably a gamble worth taking given his influence on the team as captain.

More interestingly, with the score at 22-0 with less than ten minutes to play Darius was on the sideline pushing for a return to the field. At that stage anyone who knows anything about professional football or hamstring injuries knew two things.

Firstly, the game was over. There was no coming back especially against this ruthless Melbourne Storm outfit that is now in it’s seventh grand final in 11 years. Secondly, coming back on after a rest with a hamstring injury would put the player at an extremely high risk of further injury. Once you cool down you are done, the injury is literally on ice.

It makes you think, what would be the motivation to even contemplate a return for the Broncos at that stage of the game. The athlete may no doubt wish to get back on the field but any trainer worth his salt would dismiss that thought immediately. Unless, there is something else behind it.

Darius Boyd’s return to the Broncos in recent years has been remarkable. 2017 however has been marked with injury and stuttered performances. He had a shocker a few weeks ago leading to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga being quoted as saying that he was obviously was distracted by something and he was keen to talk to the Kangaroo as he didn’t seem himself.

It has come out since that his grandmother who raised him has recently passed away which would certainly explain his indifferent form.

Now Darius has bravely fought depression throughout his career and in opening up on the matter his rise to become captaincy material at the Broncos in recent years has been remarkable. The fact remains that he is uncontracted for 2018. Being captain and a key member of any team unsigned at this late stage of the season is a rarity.

This has been somewhat overlooked though given the tie he has had with coach Wayne Bennett throughout his career and the fact that the Broncos have a history of always keeping any player who they really want to keep.

It has been insinuated that his form drop is purely related to his contract status but maybe we have glossed over the fact that Darius may not yet be committed to playing on in 2018. He certainly comes across as a character who won’t keep going around for the sake of it if the desire isn’t truly there anymore.

If being a professional footballer has passed him by he may be more than comfortable in pulling the pin earlier rather than later. It sounds like recent years have certainly demonstrated to him that there is more to life than rugby league.

There has been talk about Brisbane clearing the decks in allowing Ben Hunt, Adam Blair, Herman Ese’ese, Tautau Moga and Benji Marshall leave. Rumours continue to circulate that Ash Taylor will be making his way up the highway from the Titans.

Others have suggested that with Jack Bird coming on board that Anthony Milford would be best served playing at fullback.

Maybe we have all missed the point and Darius is on his way out of the Broncos. It is really the only reason to explain his and the Broncos desire for him to finish on the park last night.

It would be a shock to all for such a player to bow out that way but it would somehow suit Darius to do it without the fanfare.

Most fans wouldn’t want it to end that way but in many ways it would be typical of Darius Boyd. Let’s hope it isn’t so.