Delicious! Daniel Rioli’s bag of four puts Richmond in the grand final

The Richmond Tigers have killed off the GWS dream and made their way into the grand final where they will face the Adelaide Crows at the MCG.

A bag of four goals by second-year Tiger Daniel Rioli, all of them coming at crucial moments when the game hung in the balance, was perhaps the difference between the two clubs.

It wasn’t a beautiful game by any stretch, nor a game where stats told the story. It was a grind and a brutal midfield battle in which the Tigers proved superior.

There won’t be a dry eye in the house in Tigertown tonight as their historic Club heads into their first Grand Final in thirty-five years.

For the Giants, the skill and quality in their squad has once again failed to prove itself on the big stage and the young talent needs a harder edge in order to knock off teams that appear to be playing with more passion and heart.

The game started with a hot effort by the Tigers outfit to kick the first two goals in a minute, yet the Giants marched them quickly and the scores remained tight throughout the first and second quarters.

Dustin Martin made all the difference in the third quarter and continued into the fourth, making his mark on the contest and sending his team through to the biggest stage in AFL football.

The hit on Dylan Shiel will be one of the hotly debated issues through the week, with Trent Cotchin sweating on the result of the match review.

What a wonderful might for the club, the game and the people of Richmond. It reeks a little of the scenes we saw last year with the Bulldogs, however, this is Richmond’s moment and no matter where your support lies, it is difficult not to see the romance in the occasion.