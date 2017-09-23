Duncan backs Cats to attract big AFL names

Geelong’s strong record for securing AFL players in trades has midfielder Mitch Duncan bullish about their future.

The Cats lost their second-straight preliminary final on Friday night, going down to the Crows by 62 points at Adelaide Oval.

They now have lost three preliminary finals since the 2011 premiership.

But Geelong also continue to defy the AFL’s equalisation strategy by repeatedly making the finals.

They have recruited a succession of established players, headlined by Brownlow Medallist Patrick Dangerfield.

There has been speculation for months that Gary Ablett will soon request a trade back to the Cats from Gold Coast.

And now the Cats are seen as leading candidates for All-Australian forward Jake Stringer, who will leave the Western Bulldogs.

Daniel Menzel, Steven Motlop and Darcy Lang might all leave the Cats to make way.

“We have some good talent coming through (and) we’re a destination club for the trade period, which we’re very proud to say,” Duncan said.

“Culture doesn’t get built in a day, it’s been built for the last 15 years and we have to continue to work to improve it and strengthen our list.

“With free agency, there are always those possibilities.

“We always get linked to some good names – I’m very proud of the club for the situation they put themselves in.”

Duncan, one of Geelong’s few good players on Friday night, felt they had improved this season.

“There’s an amazing upside – we’re only going to get better,” Duncan said.