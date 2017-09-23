Fijian Drua vs Perth Spirit: NRC live scores

In the match of the round, the Fijian Drua host the Perth Spirit in the former’s second home game of the season. The Roar will keep you informed and up to date, with a game preview and live scores from 3pm (AEST).

With both teams locked at the top of the NRC ladder, with two wins and one loss, predicting a winner is a challange.

The Drua played their first home game against the NSW Country Eagles last week, their running rugby and support play in ideal conditions leading to five tries being scored.

Halfback Frank Lomani gave good service to his flyhalf and ball runners and generally played well for the Drua. In his support play he really excels, scoring two tries by simply backing up his teammates.

The Spirit, on the other hand, sent shockwaves through the competition as they demolished the unbeaten Sydney Rams, 61-17.

Perth have apparently unlocked their premiership-winning form of last year just in time to travel to Fiji and play the most exciting team in the competition.

In particular, Bill Meakes is on the verge of playing in a Wallabies jersey. The hard-running inside centre has had an outstanding start to the NRC, on the back of a solid season with the Western Force, having scored a double as his team steamrolled the Rams.

Prediction

The Drua’s style makes it hard to predict, but the Spirit have the experience and form to record the first ever win in Fiji by a visiting team.

Spirit to win 28-25