Fijian Drua vs Perth Spirit: NRC live scores

In the match of the round, the Fijian Drua host the Perth Spirit in the former’s second home game of the season. The Roar will keep you informed and up to date, with a game preview and live scores from 3pm (AEST).
With both teams locked at the top of the NRC ladder, with two wins and one loss, predicting a winner is a challange.
The Drua played their first home game against the NSW Country Eagles last week, their running rugby and support play in ideal conditions leading to five tries being scored.
Halfback Frank Lomani gave good service to his flyhalf and ball runners and generally played well for the Drua. In his support play he really excels, scoring two tries by simply backing up his teammates.
The Spirit, on the other hand, sent shockwaves through the competition as they demolished the unbeaten Sydney Rams, 61-17.
Perth have apparently unlocked their premiership-winning form of last year just in time to travel to Fiji and play the most exciting team in the competition.
In particular, Bill Meakes is on the verge of playing in a Wallabies jersey. The hard-running inside centre has had an outstanding start to the NRC, on the back of a solid season with the Western Force, having scored a double as his team steamrolled the Rams.
Prediction
The Drua’s style makes it hard to predict, but the Spirit have the experience and form to record the first ever win in Fiji by a visiting team.
Spirit to win 28-25
3:18pm
ThugbyFan said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Love the name of the Spirit #6, I bet his mates call him One Hunga Low. LoL
3:18pm
Crazy Horse said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Good crowd in a nice stadium.
3:16pm
Crazy Horse said | 3:16pm | ! Report
10 minutes in, Spirit dominating possession and territory. Strong play by the Drua though. Still anyone’s game.
3:12pm
ThugbyFan said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Wow, 5 minutes in and already some big hits by both sides. Perth Spirit may have left some blokes at home but they came to play. This is looking almost Super Rugby intensity.
3:06pm
Crazy Horse said | 3:06pm | ! Report
A good crowd. Rain threatening.
3:06pm
Crazy Horse said | 3:06pm | ! Report
Spirit sticking with their proven strategy of the strongest possible team at home and a development team away.