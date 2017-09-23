‘No way’ Crows will wear clash strip in GF

Adelaide chief executive Andrew Fagan is adamant there is no way the Crows will wear their clash strip in the AFL grand final regardless of who they play.

The Crows stormed into the premiership decider with a 61-point belting of Geelong in Friday night’s preliminary final at Adelaide Oval.

They will play the winner of the Richmond-Greater Western Sydney preliminary final on Saturday at the MCG.

Tigers legend Kevin Bartlett has been outspoken in his belief that it would be a travesty if his old club wore their predominantly yellow clash strip if they made it through to their first grand final since 1982.

But Fagan said Adelaide, as minor premiers, had the right to wear their tri-colour home strip.

“There’s no way that that would happen,” he said of the prospect of wearing their predominantly white jersey.

“The last time I looked, this decision is not made by Kevin Bartlett, so I’ll leave that to the AFL.

“In 2010 and 2013, they made decisions that the highest-ranked team wore the home jumper when there was a clash.

“I’d expect they should make the same decision.”

St Kilda (2010) and Fremantle (2013) wore clash jumpers in their grand-final appearances and both lost.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan floated a coin toss as a potential means of sorting out any guernsey issues.

Again, Fagan took a dim view.

“I would think that we’ve moved past that as an industry,” he said.

“The AFL should just make the call and make the right one at that.”