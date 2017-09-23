NSW Country Eagles vs Canberra Vikings: NRC live scores

The NSW Country Eagles take on the Canberra Vikings in the former’s first home game of the season, played at Tamworth. Join The Roar for a game preview and live score updates from 1pm (AEST).

The Eagles will be keen to shake off a scrappy performance against the Drua last week, in which they lost 31-14, having never really settled into the game, making handling errors and mistakes until the final whistle.

The latest loss means NSW Country are winless and second-last on the ladder, with only the Melbourne Rising trailing them, due to points difference.

The Vikings played an exciting but ultimately disappointing match against Brisbane City last weekend, losing 42-40. The ACT side were unbeaten leading in, and very nearly stole the match in the final minutes.

Although there is a real struggle at the top of the ladder, with the Vikings in thick of it, the men from Canberra have shown excellent form to establish themselves as the team to beat.

In terms of players to watch, Sam Ward anchored the Eagles pack with another solid performance against the Drua. As part of the Shute Shield-winning Warringah Rats, the No.8 has made a big impact with the Eagles and should make momentum-building hit ups, as well as provide solid defence.

For Canberra, Tom Banks is receiving growing calls to be promoted into a Wallabies jersey. The livewire fullback scored two tries against Brisbane City, with his second coming in the final moments of the game. Watch for his running returns, especially if the Eagles defence is haphazard.

Prediction

Despite their loss last weekend, the Vikings have plenty of firepower and should perform well, despite playing away from home.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have failed to replicate last year’s successes, with no wins this season.

Vikings to win 35-20.