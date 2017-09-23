Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The Tigers and the Giants meet at the MCG in the second of the Preliminary Finals, where the winner books a date for the big dance against Adelaide and the loser licks their wounds for 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:45pm (AEST).

To say this is a juicy match is an understatement of monumental proportions.

The Tigers will look to defy over thirty years of history and return to the Grand Final, slaying the demons and painful losses that have plagued them for so long.

The Giants look to create some of their own history and pin a Grand Final to their burgeoning resume.

Both teams go into the encounter unchanged from their last performance. GWS were quick and impressive against West Coast and without some of the tall timber that was sidelined, they appeared to rediscover their run and carry and subsequently put the visitors to the sword.

Richmond have had two weeks to prepare for the most important match in the Club’s recent history.

Injury free and firing on all cylinders, they will aim to bring the intense pressure they have employed all season and shut down the dangerous attack of the Giants.

With less than two thousand tickets picked up in the allocation to the Giants members, the predicted ninety-five thousand crowd will create a roar not heard at the ‘G’ for many years.

In a tactical contrast, Richmond will look to lock down the Giants and control their run, while the Sydneysiders will seek to break from congested packs and establish their outside running game.

Some mouth-watering clashes loom. Jonathon Patton and Alex Rance could be a key match-up and the battle between Phil Davis and Jack Riewoldt at the other end will be gripping.

The midfield duel between Trent Cotchin and company and the Giants group led by the in-form Stephen Coniglio and recently resigned Josh Kelly will be explosive.

Prediction

Whichever way this game trends, it will be visible early. If Richmond suffer another case of finals stage fright that has plagued them over the years, the Giants will pounce early. Alternatively, if the Tigers are able to swarm with aggressive and suffocating pressure the GWS speed will be nullified and Richmond will take control.

Richmond will exorcise the demons and play in the Grand Final. Let that soak in for a few moments.

Tigers by 24.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 4:45pm (AEST).