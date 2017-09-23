Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants AFL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Richmond Tigers will look to continue their march to the ‘G when they face GWS Giants in a preliminary final. The match is scheduled to get started at 4:45pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 23.

Richmond have bounced back incredibly from a poor 2016, rocketing back into the top four after a strong 15-win campaign.

They were frightening in their qualifying final a fortnight ago, suffocating the Cats early before ripping up the final quarter in a 51-point triumph.

Greater Western Sydney limped into the finals after an impressive first half to the season and looked completely done after a heavy loss to Adelaide in their qualifying final.

They made light work of the West Coast Eagles in their semi final though, and with a new-look, smaller line-up could cause the Tigers trouble.

Key Game Information

Kick-off: 4:45pm (AEST), Saturday September 23

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: Richmond $1.60, GWS Giants $2.40

All-Time Head-to-Head: Richmond 6, GWS Giants 2

Finals Head-to-Head: Never previously met

Last Meeting: Richmond 9.10 (64) def. GWS Giants 6.9 (45) – Round 18, 2017

Teams

Richmond Tigers

No Change

B: Brandon Ellis, Alex Rance, Dylan Grimes

HB: Bachar Houli, David Astbury, Nick Vlastuin

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Trent Cotchin, Jacob Townsend

HF: Kane Lambert, Dustin Martin, Josh Caddy

F: Dan Butler, Jack Riewoldt, Daniel Rioli

FOL: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Shaun Grigg

I/C: Shane Edwards, Jack Graham, Nathan Broad, Jason Castagna

EMG: Shaun Hampson, Shai Bolton, Corey Ellis

GWS Giants

No Change

B: Zac Williams, Phil Davis, Heath Shaw

HB: Nick Haynes, Adam Tomlinson, Nathan Wilson

C: Dylan Shiel, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto

HF: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg, Tom Scully

F: Steve Johnson, Jonathon Patton, Brett Deledio

FOL: Rory Lobb, Jacob Hopper, Josh Kelly

I/C: Aidan Corr, Lachie Whitfield, Toby Greene, Callan Ward

EMG: Devon Smith, Harry Perryman, Sam J Reid

Broadcast Information

This match will be broadcast on both Channel Seven and Foxtel’s Fox Footy 504.

Seven’s pre-game coverage begins at 3:30pm (AEST), while Fox Footy will also begin their coverage at the same time.

Provided you have an existing Foxtel subscription, you can stream the match free using the Foxtel App.

Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming service or an AFL Live Pass are the other options available to those hoping to stream the game.