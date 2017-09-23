Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NRL Finals online or on TV

The North Queensland Cowboys fairytale continues into the preliminary finals, but they need to get the Sydney Roosters if they’re to play next week. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match, taking place at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, will kick-off at 7:40pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 23.

The Roosters only just got over the line in their qualifying final against Brisbane, with a magical late try from Latrell Mitchell securing them a memorable 24-22 win and, importantly, a week off.

North Queensland may have only just snuck into the top eight at the death, but they’ve made the most of their surprise visit. Upset wins over Cronulla and Parramatta have seen them through to an unlikely preliminary final berth.

How to watch the match on TV

There are two networks showing this match on TV, one through Foxtel and one on free-to-air TV.

The Nine Network is the free-to-air broadcaster, with their coverage of the game beginning at 7pm (AEST), straight after the news. They will have roughly 40 minutes of pre-game discussion and analysis before kick-off at 7:40pm.

Those living outside of rugby league heartland or in regional areas may need to tune into 9Go, 9Gem or Southern Cross TV. Check your local guide to confirm this information.

Foxtel’s coverage will take place on Channel 502 – Fox League. Their coverage rolls on directly from Holden Cup coverage throughout the day and will start at roughly 6:45pm (AEST).

To watch Fox League’s coverage, you’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

Those with a valid Foxtel TV subscription will be able to stream the game online through the Foxtel app.

If you don’t already have a TV subscription, you can subscribe to Foxtel Now, a streaming-only variant of Foxtel. It starts from $29 per month.

An NRL live pass., costing $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual pass, is the other way to stream the game.

Don’t forget The Roar has live coverage and highlights of every NRL finals match.