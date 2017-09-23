Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL Finals kick-off time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys are out to claim their spot in the 2017 NRL Grand Final when they clash at Allianz Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, September 23 at 7:40pm (AEST).

Sydney’s recovery from a horrendous 2016 has been a sight to behold, with the Chooks rising from second last to second place in just 12 months.

They looked to have thrown a big lead away in their qualifying final against the Broncos, but a late try to Latrell Mitchell saw them emerge victors.

North Queensland looked destined for the golf course, but managed to steal the unlikeliest of finals berths after a last-round capitulation by the Dragons.

They haven’t just been making up the numbers, however, with upset wins over Cronulla and Parramatta propelling the Cowboys into the competition’s penultimate week.

Key Game Information

Kick-off: 7:40pm (AEST), Saturday September 23

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Nine, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, NRL Live Pass

Betting: Roosters $1.38, Cowboys $3.15

All-Time Head-to-Head: Roosters 25, Cowboys 10

Finals Head-to-Head: Roosters 2, Cowboys 0

Last Meeting: Roosters 22-16 Cowboys, Round 21, 2017

Squads

Sydney Roosters

1. Michael Gordon, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Mitchell Aubusson, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Aidan Guerra, 13. Isaac Liu, 14. Ryan Matterson, 15. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 16. Zane Tetevano, 17. Connor Watson

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O’Neill, 4. Kane Linnett, 5. Antonio Winterstein, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. John Asiata, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Scott Bolton, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo, 14. Ben Hampton, 15. Coen Hess, 16. Corey Jensen, 17. Shaun Fensom

Broadcast Information

This match will be broadcast on both Channel Nine and Foxtel’s Fox League 502.

Nine’s pre-game coverage begins at 7pm (AEST), whereas Fox League will start their’s immediately after their Holden Cup coverage concludes – roughly around 6:45pm.

Provided you have an existing Foxtel subscription, you can stream the match free using the Foxtel App.

Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming service or an NRL Live Pass are the other options available to those hoping to stream the game.