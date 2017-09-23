Unlocking the enigma that is Gary Rohan

Few players have polarised Sydney Swans fans more than Gary Rohan.

Possessing elite talent and pace to burn, the 26-year-old excitement machine has had his fair share of demons on the big stage. He’s struggled with the hype and, in the eyes of many, failed to deliver.

Hidden behind the powerful, suave, composed appearance, is a man whose doubts and nerves often get the better of him. Rohan’s confidence took a beating after the 2014 grand final, and despite better preparation last year, he admitted he was overawed in the decider.

“I know with the past two grand finals I’ve been really nervous and that kind of pulled the energy out of me,” Rohan said.

While electric in the 2016 finals, he couldn’t translate his form on the game’s biggest stage. Certainly not alone in his struggles, his form throughout 2017 wavered between inconsistent and indomitable, before ultimately fizzing out in the semi-final defeat to Geelong.

But while he was one of many who failed to perform, Rohan unfairly copped the brunt of the criticism for the dysfunctional forward line.

It’s worth rememebering the Swans wouldn’t have made the finals if it wasn’t for Rohan’s two match-winning plays. The first against the Tigers, kicking a goal to seal a remarkable come-from-behind win, and the second a mark on the line against the Bombers, seconds before the final siren, kicking the winning goal afterwards.

Rohan in’t a prolific ball-winner, averaging just 10.1 disposals, but he’s an explosive, impact player – his run and aerial ability setting him apart.

A broken leg, serious hamstring injuries, and back issues have limited his game time, playing just 95 matches thus far, while Luke Parker and Dan Hannebery have already passed 150. His last two pre-seasons have been so affected, the club placed him on the long-term injury list, and he missed the first eight matches in 2016 and the first four in ’17.

Despite the constant setbacks, Rohan enjoyed a standout season. He was superb in attack, kicking 22 goals from 16 games, with career-best tackles per game (3.25) and his pressure acts off the chart. His flexibility at times has been key, pushing into defence before moving back to the forward line.

His ability to repeat-sprint over short-to-medium distances is almost unparalleled. For teams that thrive on forward-half pressure to generate scoring chances, there are few that do it better. Along with Tom Papley and Lance Franklin, Rohan forms a formidable, lightning-quick forward line.

What’s more, Rohan has endeared himself to Sydney faithful with match-winning performances.

However, the constant injuries, interruptions in pre-season, and extended stints in the NEAFL playing different positions have affected his senior performances. It’s hard for any player that struggles with nerves to develop the confidence to overcome them if their body constantly lets them down.

A change of position, coupled with an injury-free pre-season could be the solution. Stints in the midfield will help him get the ball, and with his pace and size, he should be able to break the lines.

Translating his pressure in the forward half around the ground, and hunting the ball, would go a long way towards helping Gary Rohan adapt on the big stage.