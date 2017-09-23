WATCH: Will this high contact cost Trent Cotchin a grand final?

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin is set for a nervous wait over the next two days, after an incident during the Tigers’ huge preliminary final win over GWS Giants.
Cotchin attempted to win the ball away from Dylan Shiel, however in attempting to bump the Giants midfielder out of the contest, he collected him high.
Though the initial concern regarding Shiel was for his shoulder – which he has regularly had issues with – things quickly changed.
Shiel was ruled out of the remainder of the match after suffering the effects of a delayed concussion.
The match review panel will surely scrutinise the incident.
The incident may well draw a one-match ban from the MRP or longer, given the AFL has often been happy to pull the trigger finger on incidents involving high contact or concussion this year.
However, even if the MRP does not rate the incident as being worthy of a ban, Cotchin could still miss a week if he is instead fined for his actions.
Cotchin, having already been fined twice during the 2017 season, will incur an automatic one-match ban if he is fined a third time.
If that is the case, then he will miss Richmond’s first grand final in 35 years, and the Tigers will be without their captain on the big stage.
Cotchin’s only hope of playing in the grand final is if the match review panel decided he has no case to answer and give him no penalty of any kind.
The match review panel will announce their findings from this week’s game on Monday afternoon.
Richmond won through to their first grand final in 35 years with a thumping victory over the GWS Giants on Saturday at the MCG.
The match was tight in the first half, but Richmond pulled away in the third quarter and ran home in the last to confirm their grand final berth.
They’ll play the Adelaide Crows in the decider next Saturday.
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:28pm
Rick Disnick said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:28pm | ! Report
Yes.
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:49pm
Matto said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
No.
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:32pm
TC123 said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:32pm | ! Report
Only if you don’t like Richmond
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:34pm
Swannies said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:34pm | ! Report
Nothing in it. Let him play next week. Richmond need him.
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:37pm
mickyo said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
I hope he does go, but i doubt it, said to my son if Richmond had lost he would have been suspended, but if Richmond win he will not,
Obviously i can never prove my theory, but i reckon this is what would have happened.
As he has got further into his career he has got dirtier, he did not start this way
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:47pm
TC123 said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:47pm | ! Report
Not to confuse dirty with brave
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:50pm
mickyo said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Not confusing it at all.
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:45pm
Doctor Rotcod said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:45pm | ! Report
Cotchin was second to the ball and didn’t/couldn’t protect Shiel’s head.If it’s didn’t he’s out for a week.He also collected Coniglio high and front on. Richmond ‘earned’ frees for a lot less,and Martin’s free in the square in the third was a joke.
For once Basil was better than his co-commentator but that’s not saying a lot.
Adelaide will have to keep the umpires quiet to start with if they want to win the GF
September 23rd 2017 @ 7:47pm
Ronan O'Connell said | September 23rd 2017 @ 7:47pm | ! Report
The biggest issue for Cotchin is that it could be interpreted that he went for the bump rather than trying to grab the footy. Given the impact it had on Shiel I can see him getting rubbed out, which would be a real pity.